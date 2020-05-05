DVD Talk Forum

Reload this Page >

5 year old pulled over, driving in Utah. Headed to California to buy a Lamborghini

Other Talk

5 year old pulled over, driving in Utah. Headed to California to buy a Lamborghini

   
5 year old pulled over, driving in Utah. Headed to California to buy a Lamborghini
Wow. How the hell does this happen?

Incredible that he actually made it onto the highway, and that no one was hurt.

A 5-year-old boy with $3 in his pocket was pulled over by Utah police while driving his parent's car to California to buy a Lamborghini.

The boy left in the SUV after arguing with his mother, who said she would not buy the luxury car for him, Utah Highway Patrol said on Twitter.
A trooper spotted the vehicle weaving on Interstate 15 at 30 mph, the Utah Highway Patrol said.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/05/us/5-...rnd/index.html
Reply
Re: 5 year old pulled over, driving in Utah. Headed to California to buy a Lamborghini
how is this not happening in FL? LOL
Reply
Re: 5 year old pulled over, driving in Utah. Headed to California to buy a Lamborghini
That's ridiculous. Doesn't Lamborghini have a dealership in SLC? They certainly have one in Vegas. No need to drive all the way to L. A. kid!
Reply
