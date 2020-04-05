COVID-19 & Education Thread

I have been considering starting a thread like this for a while. As what was once an extended Spring Break has turned (mostly) into a lost 4th Quarter, figured a conversation thread was warranted now.



I am really concerned by the huge deficit so many will have in their education this year. My son is struggling with the math he is supposed to be doing in his distance learning. He isn't much for reading and figuring it out, he needs the classroom setting to absorb the instruction. And our school system certainly wasn't set up for distance learning in any meaningful way.



My daughter only had like a month of her second semester in college (She was studying in Florence, Italy and was sent home mid-February). Her Freshman year education is pretty much in the toilet, she's getting some classes, but certainly not what we wanted from the school. And I have no idea if she will have on-site classes in New York City in August. I kind of doubt it. I have no idea what to do for her -- if she is going to be online in the Fall, there's no reason to pay massive NYU tuition for that.



I am also really concerned about Medical School education. Third Year students get all sorts of experiences their third year. That is when they rotate through Medicine, Surgery, OB/Gyn, Pediatrics, and Psychiatry and decide which field they were interested in. Now they won't have some of those rotations.



My friend is graduating from Law School and apparently the Nevada State Bar is considering letting that graduating class may be given their law license without even taking the Bar, which seems like a bad idea to me. Of course standardized testing is becoming a problem all over the education system. Nobody really knows what to do because it's impossible to keep people from cheating if they're being tested on their home computer.