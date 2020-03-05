Which Male Celebrity has had the Hottest Collection of Past/Present Lovers ?

We know the quantity guys who have slept with over 5000 women, guys like Wilt Chamberlain, Ric Flair, Gene Simmons etcThis is about QUALITYWhich male celeb has had the highest quality hottest collection of past/present lovers ? Take into account how hot the ladies were at the time they were togetherthree stand outthe ultimate modeliserJust an amazing list of supermodel after supermodelprime heather locklear, prime pamela anderson, prime bobby brown and many othersprime Britt Eckland, prime Susan George, prime Kelly Lebrook and a ton of other hot blondesWho else in on contention ?