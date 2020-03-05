Which Male Celebrity has had the Hottest Collection of Past/Present Lovers ?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 16,552
Likes: 0
Received 7 Likes on 6 Posts
Which Male Celebrity has had the Hottest Collection of Past/Present Lovers ?
We know the quantity guys who have slept with over 5000 women, guys like Wilt Chamberlain, Ric Flair, Gene Simmons etc
This is about QUALITY
Which male celeb has had the highest quality hottest collection of past/present lovers ? Take into account how hot the ladies were at the time they were together
three stand out
Leo Di Caprio, the ultimate modeliser
https://www.whosdatedwho.com/dating/leonardo-dicaprio
Just an amazing list of supermodel after supermodel
Tommy Lee
https://www.whosdatedwho.com/dating/tommy-lee
prime heather locklear, prime pamela anderson, prime bobby brown and many others
Rod Stewart
https://www.whosdatedwho.com/dating/rod-stewart
prime Britt Eckland, prime Susan George, prime Kelly Lebrook and a ton of other hot blondes
Who else in on contention ?
This is about QUALITY
Which male celeb has had the highest quality hottest collection of past/present lovers ? Take into account how hot the ladies were at the time they were together
three stand out
Leo Di Caprio, the ultimate modeliser
https://www.whosdatedwho.com/dating/leonardo-dicaprio
Just an amazing list of supermodel after supermodel
Tommy Lee
https://www.whosdatedwho.com/dating/tommy-lee
prime heather locklear, prime pamela anderson, prime bobby brown and many others
Rod Stewart
https://www.whosdatedwho.com/dating/rod-stewart
prime Britt Eckland, prime Susan George, prime Kelly Lebrook and a ton of other hot blondes
Who else in on contention ?
#3
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Re: Which Male Celebrity has had the Hottest Collection of Past/Present Lovers ?
Billy Joel and Dudley Moore were able to play in a higher league.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off