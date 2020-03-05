DVD Talk Forum

Which Male Celebrity has had the Hottest Collection of Past/Present Lovers ?

Which Male Celebrity has had the Hottest Collection of Past/Present Lovers ?

   
05-03-20, 04:10 PM
Which Male Celebrity has had the Hottest Collection of Past/Present Lovers ?
We know the quantity guys who have slept with over 5000 women, guys like Wilt Chamberlain, Ric Flair, Gene Simmons etc

This is about QUALITY

Which male celeb has had the highest quality hottest collection of past/present lovers ? Take into account how hot the ladies were at the time they were together

three stand out

Leo Di Caprio, the ultimate modeliser

https://www.whosdatedwho.com/dating/leonardo-dicaprio

Just an amazing list of supermodel after supermodel

Tommy Lee

https://www.whosdatedwho.com/dating/tommy-lee

prime heather locklear, prime pamela anderson, prime bobby brown and many others

Rod Stewart

https://www.whosdatedwho.com/dating/rod-stewart

prime Britt Eckland, prime Susan George, prime Kelly Lebrook and a ton of other hot blondes

Who else in on contention ?


05-03-20, 04:22 PM
Re: Which Male Celebrity has had the Hottest Collection of Past/Present Lovers ?
Pete Davidson and Fes pull in a lot of premium-grade snatch.
05-03-20, 04:26 PM
Re: Which Male Celebrity has had the Hottest Collection of Past/Present Lovers ?
Billy Joel and Dudley Moore were able to play in a higher league.
