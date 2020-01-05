Undercharged for a Purchase.....

I bought a watch for my wife for Mother's Day yesterday (TAG Heuer Women's CJF1314.BA0580 Diamond Chronograph Watch), paid for it and brought it home thinking nothing of it. I received a voicemail from the store I purchased it from asking me to call them in the morning as there had been a a "mix-up". I checked the watch and it's the correct watch, all the paperwork etc. Then I looked at the sales receipt, they only charged me $8.74 , just a bit under standard MSRP - lol.I'm obviously going to make it right, but I'm wondering how long I should wait to get back to them just to let them stew on things. They were rather rude during the negotiations on the price and I didn't feel as though they offered good customer service. Secondly, I think I'm going to ask for a $50.00 reduction for my time since I'm going to tell them not comfortable with providing my card details over the phone and I'll need to go to their store.Thoughts?