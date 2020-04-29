Arsenic in fitness apparel?
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jun 2001
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Posts: 6,587
Likes: 0
Received 30 Likes on 10 Posts
Arsenic in fitness apparel?
So I needed a new armband for my phone when I run and ordered the one linked to below. It came today and generally seems nice, but had a slip of paper warning that it contains arsenic. Am I crazy for feeling like thats a dealbreaker in fitness apparel? Every google search Ive done just yields a bunch of historical and/or unrelated results.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07G3G2CTQ?psc=1&ref=ppx_pop_dt_b_product_details
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07G3G2CTQ?psc=1&ref=ppx_pop_dt_b_product_details
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off