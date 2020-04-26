DVD Talk Forum

Walmart stores. What is the shopping like now anyway?

Walmart stores. What is the shopping like now anyway?

   
04-26-20, 02:13 PM
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 619
Walmart stores. What is the shopping like now anyway?
Last time I went shoppin at the Walmart store was back in February long before the stupid media corona nonsense.

I dunno what its like shopping at the Walmart stores now so Im just wondering and asking anyone here what is the shopping experience like now at the Walmart stores?

Do the workers get in the way when you're tryin to shop in the aisles?
04-26-20, 02:32 PM
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 14,609
Re: Walmart stores. What is the shopping like now anyway?
I stopped reading after your first ridiculous sentence.

Im sure shopping at Wal-Mart is just as shitty of an experience as its always been.
04-26-20, 02:35 PM
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 39,820
Re: Walmart stores. What is the shopping like now anyway?
Same.

But can confirm, as shitty as usual. Now with a few face masks and gloves and at least one dick hole with a cough and no mask, usually in their late 60s or 70s.

But as is usual, employees are nowhere to be found and people are better about keeping their distance, except usually the guy with a cough.
04-26-20, 02:50 PM
Join Date: Jan 2002
Posts: 52,979
Re: Walmart stores. What is the shopping like now anyway?
Originally Posted by GoldenJCJ View Post
I stopped reading after your first ridiculous sentence.

I’m sure shopping at Wal-Mart is just as shitty of an experience as it’s always been.
I shop at Whole Foods where I can be around shitty, self-entitled, adult brats, who think they know everything.

But yeah, those "Walmart" people.
04-26-20, 02:50 PM
Join Date: Oct 2005
Posts: 4,266
Re: Walmart stores. What is the shopping like now anyway?
It sucks. They have half assed efforts to make things safe so it is only just more hassle for the customer. It is very hard to social distance as shoppers are coming at you from all directions and you have to get close to people in the aisles to get something off the shelf. Plus you now have to dodge more employees because they are out there shopping to fulfill the online orders and blocking the aisles with their carts.
04-26-20, 02:53 PM
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 58,406
Re: Walmart stores. What is the shopping like now anyway?
I mostly go to my local Walmart Neighborhood market and I've had no problems. It's a clean store and well stocked (maybe except toilet paper still) and everyone who works there is respectful.
04-26-20, 02:54 PM
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Living in a van down by the river
Posts: 14,413
Re: Walmart stores. What is the shopping like now anyway?
I don't shop at Walmart, but I am fortunate to be in an area that offers me other alternatives so that I don't have to. Usually I shop at Dollar General, which is Walmart's redneck little brother, so I can't afford to be snooty about it.
04-26-20, 02:55 PM
Join Date: Jan 2002
Posts: 52,979
Re: Walmart stores. What is the shopping like now anyway?
Walmart employees are wiping down carts, as well as having the barriers at the check stands Should be done everywhere in every grocery store. Hope it's a regular thing from now on.
04-26-20, 02:56 PM
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 21,181
Re: Walmart stores. What is the shopping like now anyway?
Not really much different that it was before around here (some stores are good, some are terrible). Just fewer people, and grocery shelves a bit less stocked. Meh.
04-26-20, 03:06 PM
Join Date: Dec 2000
Location: MA
Posts: 6,763
Re: Walmart stores. What is the shopping like now anyway?
I haven’t been to Walmart but grocery stores here are a mess. Shelves are empty, stores have limit on how many customers allowed in at same time, and they’ve implemented one way shopping where you can only go in one direction and not allowed to backtrack. No reusable bags allowed either. Plus all the delivery services are out of times for weeks and pickup services have been suspended. Store times have also been cut. The good is they’ve created early hours for seniors to do their shopping. I usually do food shopping in my house but I’m in the highly susceptible category so I can’t go.
04-26-20, 03:08 PM
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 14,609
Re: Walmart stores. What is the shopping like now anyway?
Originally Posted by DVD Polizei View Post
But yeah, those "Walmart" people.
Indeed!



I try not to shop at Whole Foods either. Surprisingly, theres a middle ground when it comes to grocery shopping.
04-26-20, 03:12 PM
Join Date: Jan 2005
Posts: 4,648
Re: Walmart stores. What is the shopping like now anyway?
You have to walk through a maze made with upside down shopping carts and police style tape to enter the store.
