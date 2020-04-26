Walmart stores. What is the shopping like now anyway?
Walmart stores. What is the shopping like now anyway?
Last time I went shoppin at the Walmart store was back in February long before the stupid media corona nonsense.
I dunno what its like shopping at the Walmart stores now so Im just wondering and asking anyone here what is the shopping experience like now at the Walmart stores?
Do the workers get in the way when you're tryin to shop in the aisles?
Re: Walmart stores. What is the shopping like now anyway?
I stopped reading after your first ridiculous sentence.
Re: Walmart stores. What is the shopping like now anyway?
Same.
But can confirm, as shitty as usual. Now with a few face masks and gloves and at least one dick hole with a cough and no mask, usually in their late 60s or 70s.
But as is usual, employees are nowhere to be found and people are better about keeping their distance, except usually the guy with a cough.
Re: Walmart stores. What is the shopping like now anyway?
But yeah, those "Walmart" people.
Re: Walmart stores. What is the shopping like now anyway?
It sucks. They have half assed efforts to make things safe so it is only just more hassle for the customer. It is very hard to social distance as shoppers are coming at you from all directions and you have to get close to people in the aisles to get something off the shelf. Plus you now have to dodge more employees because they are out there shopping to fulfill the online orders and blocking the aisles with their carts.
Re: Walmart stores. What is the shopping like now anyway?
I mostly go to my local Walmart Neighborhood market and I've had no problems. It's a clean store and well stocked (maybe except toilet paper still) and everyone who works there is respectful.
Re: Walmart stores. What is the shopping like now anyway?
I don't shop at Walmart, but I am fortunate to be in an area that offers me other alternatives so that I don't have to. Usually I shop at Dollar General, which is Walmart's redneck little brother, so I can't afford to be snooty about it.
Re: Walmart stores. What is the shopping like now anyway?
Walmart employees are wiping down carts, as well as having the barriers at the check stands Should be done everywhere in every grocery store. Hope it's a regular thing from now on.
Re: Walmart stores. What is the shopping like now anyway?
Not really much different that it was before around here (some stores are good, some are terrible). Just fewer people, and grocery shelves a bit less stocked. Meh.
Re: Walmart stores. What is the shopping like now anyway?
I haven’t been to Walmart but grocery stores here are a mess. Shelves are empty, stores have limit on how many customers allowed in at same time, and they’ve implemented one way shopping where you can only go in one direction and not allowed to backtrack. No reusable bags allowed either. Plus all the delivery services are out of times for weeks and pickup services have been suspended. Store times have also been cut. The good is they’ve created early hours for seniors to do their shopping. I usually do food shopping in my house but I’m in the highly susceptible category so I can’t go.
