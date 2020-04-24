What do you watch for evening National News?

I admit during this crisis, I have probably been watching more national news than ever before to keep up with what's going on.



So where do you all go to for nightly evening national news?



9 times out of 10, I will go to ABC World News Tonight with David Muir on weekdays. I really like how they produce the show. 15 straight minutes of the national headlines, then short segments with more stories of optimism and hope.



I will occasionally go to CBS and NBC, but my preference is ABC. I have a friend from college who is also a Producer at ABC's West coast bureau and has contributed that show as well.



or do you like the talking head news shows like what CNN, FOX news and MSNBC does?



