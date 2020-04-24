View Poll Results: What do you watch for nightly national news?
CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
0
0%
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
0
0%
ABC World News Tonight with David Muir
50.00%
FOX News
25.00%
MSNBC
0
0%
CNN
0
0%
One or more of the free streaming news services (CBSN, NBC, ABC etc.)
25.00%
Multiple shows (depends on the day)
0
0%
BBC World News
0
0%
PBS News Hour
0
0%
Voters: 4. You may not vote on this poll
What do you watch for evening National News?
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 58,366
Received 112 Likes on 91 Posts
What do you watch for evening National News?
I admit during this crisis, I have probably been watching more national news than ever before to keep up with what's going on.
So where do you all go to for nightly evening national news?
9 times out of 10, I will go to ABC World News Tonight with David Muir on weekdays. I really like how they produce the show. 15 straight minutes of the national headlines, then short segments with more stories of optimism and hope.
I will occasionally go to CBS and NBC, but my preference is ABC. I have a friend from college who is also a Producer at ABC's West coast bureau and has contributed that show as well.
or do you like the talking head news shows like what CNN, FOX news and MSNBC does?
So where do you all go to for nightly evening national news?
9 times out of 10, I will go to ABC World News Tonight with David Muir on weekdays. I really like how they produce the show. 15 straight minutes of the national headlines, then short segments with more stories of optimism and hope.
I will occasionally go to CBS and NBC, but my preference is ABC. I have a friend from college who is also a Producer at ABC's West coast bureau and has contributed that show as well.
or do you like the talking head news shows like what CNN, FOX news and MSNBC does?
#2
Re: What do you watch for evening National News?
I get most of my news from online sources like NYT, Wash Post, LA Times, Bloomberg and CNBC. I also try to watch "60 Minutes" every week with the family.
The last few months I've been watching more TV news on YouTube -- basically whichever clips on the News section that catch my eye (I don't have cable or broadcast TV). The NBC nightly news with Lester Holt has been my favorite. I'll occasionally watch the Sky News and CNA (Singapore) stream for a different perspective.
Cable news shows =
The last few months I've been watching more TV news on YouTube -- basically whichever clips on the News section that catch my eye (I don't have cable or broadcast TV). The NBC nightly news with Lester Holt has been my favorite. I'll occasionally watch the Sky News and CNA (Singapore) stream for a different perspective.
Cable news shows =
#3
Re: What do you watch for evening National News?
If I watch national news, I also tune into ABC World News Tonight. But I wouldn't say I'm loyal to it.
For local news, I watch the local NBC affiliate. Those anchors are pretty good.
For weekend morning shows, I watch the local CBS/CW affiliate. Before the pandemic, the morning team would always go around the city and visit festivals, new restaurants, and any other family, friendly events around town.
For local news, I watch the local NBC affiliate. Those anchors are pretty good.
For weekend morning shows, I watch the local CBS/CW affiliate. Before the pandemic, the morning team would always go around the city and visit festivals, new restaurants, and any other family, friendly events around town.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off