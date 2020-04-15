MasterClass... anyone try it?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
MasterClass... anyone try it?
I've seen some video ads that certainly intrigue me about this site... you basically get pre-recorded (and I think sometimes live) coaching from a master of a profession (ie. Negotiation by Chris Voss or writing by Dan Brown, etc). Certainly looks like you could learn a lot from this site. At $180 for two memberships, it's not cheap. Anyone try it yet?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off