View Poll Results: Which of these potentially scares you the most about this health crisis?
Getting sick
66.67%
Losing my job (but still healthy)
8.33%
Both
8.33%
Not worried at all. I'm all good.
16.67%
Voters: 12. You may not vote on this poll
Which of these potentially scares you the most about this crisis?
Getting sick
or not getting sick, but losing your job because of this crisis
or both
Well, for me, my job is on hold. So I'm in limbo work wise.
I would say getting sick and the potential financial burden that comes with it.
Getting sick. I have chronic lung disease (asthma) that is under control, but I'm still terrified about what the virus might do to my lungs if I get it. But then again, due to my experiences with bad asthma attacks when I was a child, I have an intense fear of not being able to breathe.
On the other hand, I"m still working, albeit from home, in an industry that is still very much needed even in the current situation, so job loss isn't a big fear for me right now at least (and I live in a country that has a pretty good safety net for people who can't work).
Maybe I'm underestimating the risk to my health, but I feel like I'm a pretty healthy individual who could kick the bug pretty easily. My job, on the other hand, could be at risk over the next few months if my corporate overlords need to make some cut backs.
I'm mostly worried about the health of my older family members.
For me it is getting sick, especially since I suffer from High Blood Pressure. I am lucky enough to work for a company that is in the Health Care business and my department is actually hiring right now.
When I start to get cabin fever from staying at home, I say to myself, I'm not sick and I have a job. That shuts me up really fast.
