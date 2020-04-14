DVD Talk Forum

Which of these potentially scares you the most about this crisis?

View Poll Results: Which of these potentially scares you the most about this health crisis?
Getting sick
8
66.67%
Losing my job (but still healthy)
1
8.33%
Both
1
8.33%
Not worried at all. I'm all good.
2
16.67%
Voters: 12. You may not vote on this poll

Which of these potentially scares you the most about this crisis?

   
Old 04-14-20, 11:50 AM
  #1
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 58,165
Received 98 Likes on 80 Posts
Which of these potentially scares you the most about this crisis?
Getting sick

or not getting sick, but losing your job because of this crisis

or both


Well, for me, my job is on hold. So I'm in limbo work wise.

I would say getting sick and the potential financial burden that comes with it.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 04-14-20, 12:04 PM
  #2
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
cultshock's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 12,995
Received 29 Likes on 19 Posts
Re: Which of these potentially scares you the most about this crisis?
Getting sick. I have chronic lung disease (asthma) that is under control, but I'm still terrified about what the virus might do to my lungs if I get it. But then again, due to my experiences with bad asthma attacks when I was a child, I have an intense fear of not being able to breathe.

On the other hand, I"m still working, albeit from home, in an industry that is still very much needed even in the current situation, so job loss isn't a big fear for me right now at least (and I live in a country that has a pretty good safety net for people who can't work).
cultshock is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-14-20, 12:08 PM
  #3
  #3  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 58,165
Received 98 Likes on 80 Posts
Re: Which of these potentially scares you the most about this crisis?
Originally Posted by cultshock View Post
Getting sick. I have chronic lung disease (asthma) that is under control, but I'm still terrified about what the virus might do to my lungs if I get it. But then again, due to my experiences with bad asthma attacks when I was a child, I have an intense fear of not being able to breathe.

On the other hand, I"m still working, albeit from home, in an industry that is still very much needed even in the current situation, so job loss isn't a big fear for me right now at least (and I live in a country that has a pretty good safety net for people who can't work).
Yeah I feel you man. That would also scare the shit out of me of literally suffocating because the virus is attacking your lungs. I've seen stories of once healthy people who caught it and then they couldn't breathe and were dead days later.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 04-14-20, 12:21 PM
  #4
  #4  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
funkyryno's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2002
Posts: 4,027
Received 59 Likes on 37 Posts
Re: Which of these potentially scares you the most about this crisis?
Maybe I'm underestimating the risk to my health, but I feel like I'm a pretty healthy individual who could kick the bug pretty easily. My job, on the other hand, could be at risk over the next few months if my corporate overlords need to make some cut backs.

I'm mostly worried about the health of my older family members.
funkyryno is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-14-20, 12:24 PM
  #5
  #5  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Jaymole's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: N.Y, N.Y
Posts: 9,293
Received 32 Likes on 14 Posts
Re: Which of these potentially scares you the most about this crisis?
For me it is getting sick, especially since I suffer from High Blood Pressure. I am lucky enough to work for a company that is in the Health Care business and my department is actually hiring right now.
Jaymole is online now  
Reply Like
Old 04-14-20, 12:38 PM
  #6
  #6  
Admin-MemeCat
 
VinVega's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Caught between the moon and NYC
Posts: 32,346
Received 56 Likes on 30 Posts
Re: Which of these potentially scares you the most about this crisis?
When I start to get cabin fever from staying at home, I say to myself, I'm not sick and I have a job. That shuts me up really fast.
VinVega is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-14-20, 12:38 PM
  #7
  #7  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Mar 2005
Posts: 8,189
Received 4 Likes on 4 Posts
Re: Which of these potentially scares you the most about this crisis?
Jobs come and go. Death is permanent.
brainee is offline  
Reply Like
