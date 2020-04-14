Re: Which of these potentially scares you the most about this crisis?

Getting sick. I have chronic lung disease (asthma) that is under control, but I'm still terrified about what the virus might do to my lungs if I get it. But then again, due to my experiences with bad asthma attacks when I was a child, I have an intense fear of not being able to breathe.



On the other hand, I"m still working, albeit from home, in an industry that is still very much needed even in the current situation, so job loss isn't a big fear for me right now at least (and I live in a country that has a pretty good safety net for people who can't work).

