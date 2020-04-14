Landlord Trying To Rip Me Off?

Hey guys. My wife and kids have rented a house for the past six years. We were forced to move last month because the landlord wants to sell his property. So we found a new place, and went through all the motions and ended up getting it. Just another rental for now, no plans yet to buy a house. Anyway, my ex landlord currently holds my $2,050 deposit. Here's what is happening:



Back on March 8th or so, basically before we found a new place, he says we don't need a 30 day notice. He wants to sell his house ASAP because he's moving to Texas (he's in the military) and doesn't want to deal with it. Says we were good renters, and wishes he could still rent to us. We told him we understood, and that we were planning on getting a new place. He said he would fly into LA (he currently lives in OK) and do a walkthrough and give us our deposit back if everything looks good. Fast forward to a couple of days later when the whole Covid-19 thing blew up, and he tells us the military won't let him travel til May 15th. He asks if we would wait and rent from him til then so he doesn't have an empty house. The only problem was we had found the place we wanted, and the new landlord wasn't going to wait two months to get us in there. So we had to say no. He immediately says okay well you can't leave on the 1st, you owe me a 30 day notice. He says we will have to pay him 12 days of rent for April regardless of whether we were there or not.



Reluctantly, I agree because I know 30 days notice is required. I'm pretty sure he's doing this because he wasn't getting his way but whatever. So we agree and my family and I get ready to move into the new place. The new landlord even lets us move in a week later and doesn't charge us for any days in March. Once we are there, it comes down to the deposit refund. Since the old landlord is stuck in OK, he can't do his walkthrough. He asks his realtor to do it. So we let her know we didn't do any cleaning, so she says they will take it out of the deposit. That was mutually agreed on by me and the landlord. It cost us $400 (2800 sq ft house). I was fine with that. After that, it got dicey. He says that we owe him to fix his backyard. It basically needs to be mowed and weeded. He gets a quote and says it'll cost $450. Keep that figure in mind a sec. Then he says oh and the carpet needs to be professionally cleaned. That'll be $415. Remember we were there over six years. There's maybe 5-6 stubborn stains (we had cats and kids, what can I say) but his carpet is over ten years old. So I figured he would find someone to get the stains out at a reasonable price. I guess he wants all the carpet in the house professionally cleaned. We go back and forth on things, and I start to get tired of all his nonsense. So I say fine. Just deduct the $450, $400, and $415 out and give me the remaining $785. In fact I said just call it $750. He then says the $450 for the backyard is going to be more since he is waiting for an additional quote on some sod since we had an above ground pool and there's a circular patch where there's no grass now.



Then after I complain he says that I should be grateful because he gave me free electricity. What he means by that is he had solar panels installed and my bills were next to nothing. The problem is those panels were there two years before we rented from him, and my bills, although lower, still were over a hundred dollars a month at times in the summer. Yet he still insisted that he saved me thousands of dollars on electric bills over the six years I was there and gave me free electricity. Then he says little things like I'm lucky that I am not getting charged to fix his internet that I broke (what?), the nail and push pin holes in his walls that he will have to paint and resurface, the baseboards that are worn down (my couch was against the wall), I didn't ask to install a Nest thermostat on both floors and a Nest doorbell, etc. The thermostat and doorbells we actually worked out a plan for me to leave them there so I won't have to pay him the rent for the days I won't be there. I am also leaving an in ceiling surround sound speaker setup I had installed my first year there.



So I said okay, I will come by and clean the carpet and take care of the backyard. He says no. He says stay off his property. He says I had my chance to fix it and I didn't. He said he told me in a text what needed to be done and I didn't do it. His text read "the backyard needs to be landscaped and the carpet professionally cleaned." I said I want to call a couple guys and get competing prices. He says no. He gets who he wants no matter the price. I never received a move out check list. I never even had a walkthrough with him. All I know is his realtor took a bunch of pictures and now he wants all of my deposit.



Am I being crazy or is he? Should I just suck it up and kiss my $ goodbye or do I have a say?



TLDR: My old landlord is fighting me for every penny of my deposit and wants me to pay for stuff I shouldn't have to pay for.