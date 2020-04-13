Job dilemma

If youve been keeping up with the various Covid threads, you may recall that Im a healthcare worker. My normal job running sleep studies has been shut down for the foreseeable future, but the hospital has been keeping us and others from closed departments busy, working in various jobs that have sprung up due to the virus.



Some of the jobs Ive done so far:

- Working the front lobby taking temperatures of employees as they arrive for their shifts

- Working in the call center answering questions from the public, and filling out screening forms that the doctors use to determine who to administer a test to

- And the last few nights Ive been picking up food deliveries from local restaurants and distributing meals to all the different departments that are still open.



During all of this Ive been making the same hourly rate that I made as a sleep tech. Lately my manager has been hinting to me that the call center, where I get the majority of my hours, might be closing down soon. She also made me aware of a new job opportunity called a Security Behavior Specialist.

In normal times this person acts as a sitter for problem patients, patient with psych issues. However, currently the job entails being a sitter for Covid-positive patients that have recovered enough to move from ICU to a regular unit.



Heres the issue, taking this job means officially transferring from the sleep lab to security, rather than being a disaster relief position that allows me to keep my current hourly rate. If I do this it means my pay will drop to 40% of what it currently is per hour. Also, any extra work I do such as in the call center will be at this new pay rate, because employees cant be on the stadd of two departments simultaneously, especially if the pay if different from one dept to the other.



My wife has already told me not to take the offer. But what worries me is that these temporary disaster relief positions will start to dry up soon. So my dilemma is to take a 60% pay cut that ensures I continue to have an income, or turn it down and risk the possibility of my income dropping to zero.



It doesnt help matters that I dont trust my boss not to fuck me over if given the chance. If I take this transfer I wouldnt put it past her to pull strings to keep me from transferring back to the sleep lab whenever it opens back up.



But despite all this, I really cant risk the chance of suddenly not having any income at all.



What would YOU do in this situation? Im considering writing up a contract stating that my sleep lab position is guaranteed when it re-opens, and that my disaster relief work will be at the sleep lab pay rate rather than the security pay rate, then having the managers of both departments sign the document.

