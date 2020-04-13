Job dilemma
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Job dilemma
If youve been keeping up with the various Covid threads, you may recall that Im a healthcare worker. My normal job running sleep studies has been shut down for the foreseeable future, but the hospital has been keeping us and others from closed departments busy, working in various jobs that have sprung up due to the virus.
Some of the jobs Ive done so far:
- Working the front lobby taking temperatures of employees as they arrive for their shifts
- Working in the call center answering questions from the public, and filling out screening forms that the doctors use to determine who to administer a test to
- And the last few nights Ive been picking up food deliveries from local restaurants and distributing meals to all the different departments that are still open.
During all of this Ive been making the same hourly rate that I made as a sleep tech. Lately my manager has been hinting to me that the call center, where I get the majority of my hours, might be closing down soon. She also made me aware of a new job opportunity called a Security Behavior Specialist.
In normal times this person acts as a sitter for problem patients, patient with psych issues. However, currently the job entails being a sitter for Covid-positive patients that have recovered enough to move from ICU to a regular unit.
Heres the issue, taking this job means officially transferring from the sleep lab to security, rather than being a disaster relief position that allows me to keep my current hourly rate. If I do this it means my pay will drop to 40% of what it currently is per hour. Also, any extra work I do such as in the call center will be at this new pay rate, because employees cant be on the stadd of two departments simultaneously, especially if the pay if different from one dept to the other.
My wife has already told me not to take the offer. But what worries me is that these temporary disaster relief positions will start to dry up soon. So my dilemma is to take a 60% pay cut that ensures I continue to have an income, or turn it down and risk the possibility of my income dropping to zero.
It doesnt help matters that I dont trust my boss not to fuck me over if given the chance. If I take this transfer I wouldnt put it past her to pull strings to keep me from transferring back to the sleep lab whenever it opens back up.
But despite all this, I really cant risk the chance of suddenly not having any income at all.
What would YOU do in this situation? Im considering writing up a contract stating that my sleep lab position is guaranteed when it re-opens, and that my disaster relief work will be at the sleep lab pay rate rather than the security pay rate, then having the managers of both departments sign the document.
Some of the jobs Ive done so far:
- Working the front lobby taking temperatures of employees as they arrive for their shifts
- Working in the call center answering questions from the public, and filling out screening forms that the doctors use to determine who to administer a test to
- And the last few nights Ive been picking up food deliveries from local restaurants and distributing meals to all the different departments that are still open.
During all of this Ive been making the same hourly rate that I made as a sleep tech. Lately my manager has been hinting to me that the call center, where I get the majority of my hours, might be closing down soon. She also made me aware of a new job opportunity called a Security Behavior Specialist.
In normal times this person acts as a sitter for problem patients, patient with psych issues. However, currently the job entails being a sitter for Covid-positive patients that have recovered enough to move from ICU to a regular unit.
Heres the issue, taking this job means officially transferring from the sleep lab to security, rather than being a disaster relief position that allows me to keep my current hourly rate. If I do this it means my pay will drop to 40% of what it currently is per hour. Also, any extra work I do such as in the call center will be at this new pay rate, because employees cant be on the stadd of two departments simultaneously, especially if the pay if different from one dept to the other.
My wife has already told me not to take the offer. But what worries me is that these temporary disaster relief positions will start to dry up soon. So my dilemma is to take a 60% pay cut that ensures I continue to have an income, or turn it down and risk the possibility of my income dropping to zero.
It doesnt help matters that I dont trust my boss not to fuck me over if given the chance. If I take this transfer I wouldnt put it past her to pull strings to keep me from transferring back to the sleep lab whenever it opens back up.
But despite all this, I really cant risk the chance of suddenly not having any income at all.
What would YOU do in this situation? Im considering writing up a contract stating that my sleep lab position is guaranteed when it re-opens, and that my disaster relief work will be at the sleep lab pay rate rather than the security pay rate, then having the managers of both departments sign the document.
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Re: Job dilemma
A 60% pay-cut is ridiculous. It's offensive to even offer it to you. You don't want to mess up your unemployment benefits by accepting a much lower salary than you had before COVID.
#3
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Stick out your tongue!
Posts: 39,387
Likes: 0
Received 3 Likes on 3 Posts
Re: Job dilemma
On top of regular unemployment, you will get $600 additional a week until July 31st. Personally I would just take the chance and keep the current job.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Job dilemma
^That. I would consider talking to HR if you trust your HR department.
Do not take the demotion to guarantee your hours. If they really think cutting people is wise at this point in time, force their hand. Your unemployment pay will be worth it right now.
Do not take the demotion to guarantee your hours. If they really think cutting people is wise at this point in time, force their hand. Your unemployment pay will be worth it right now.
#5
DVD Talk Hero
Re: Job dilemma
If you wouldn't mind me taking a tangent here. As a healthcare worker and an employer in the medical field, I wanted to add this :
Speaking of unemployment, I just got some serious Schadenfreude today. I had an employee in my billing department. She was flaky and kind of unreliable and always showed up to work late, like 4 days a week. But she did a good job, was the best at the computer system we used and got stuff done that nobody else could (she worked weird hours and stayed later than everyone else, so I didn't mind her arriving late). I liked her and put up with a lot of crap because of it. I even sent her to Orlando for a conference on our EMR system. Anyway, one day last December, she comes to my office and gives me a letter of resignation. She tells me it's because she isn't getting along with her co-worker and she found another job. Insult adding to injury, she made her last day our annual office Christmas party, where we hand out bonuses. We accepted her resignation and told her to stop working the day before. I didn't want crying at the party.
After that I have seen her stop by our office a couple of times to say Hi. But haven't spoken to her besides that. Today I got a letter from the unemployment office. She has filed for unemployment from her new job. I haven't laid off a single full or part time employee, and the only person taking a financial hit is me and my wife. Nobody has had their salary or hours cut back. Heck my wife gave everyone a bonus for this difficult time (I wasn't really on board with that plan, but said okay). There is a weird satisfaction one can get from seeing a former employee's decision blow up so completely in their face. No way I am rehiring her, that is for sure.
Speaking of unemployment, I just got some serious Schadenfreude today. I had an employee in my billing department. She was flaky and kind of unreliable and always showed up to work late, like 4 days a week. But she did a good job, was the best at the computer system we used and got stuff done that nobody else could (she worked weird hours and stayed later than everyone else, so I didn't mind her arriving late). I liked her and put up with a lot of crap because of it. I even sent her to Orlando for a conference on our EMR system. Anyway, one day last December, she comes to my office and gives me a letter of resignation. She tells me it's because she isn't getting along with her co-worker and she found another job. Insult adding to injury, she made her last day our annual office Christmas party, where we hand out bonuses. We accepted her resignation and told her to stop working the day before. I didn't want crying at the party.
After that I have seen her stop by our office a couple of times to say Hi. But haven't spoken to her besides that. Today I got a letter from the unemployment office. She has filed for unemployment from her new job. I haven't laid off a single full or part time employee, and the only person taking a financial hit is me and my wife. Nobody has had their salary or hours cut back. Heck my wife gave everyone a bonus for this difficult time (I wasn't really on board with that plan, but said okay). There is a weird satisfaction one can get from seeing a former employee's decision blow up so completely in their face. No way I am rehiring her, that is for sure.
#6
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Seattle, WA
Posts: 9,610
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Re: Job dilemma
I would encourage most not to hang on to jobs (as I've done in the past) if you think it's going down and to be more on the offensive, but at nearly half the pay would be out of the question. As others have pointed out, given the new unemployment pay and (as I understand it) relaxed standards... this yr would be the golden opportunity to retool and make a career change. Given the extraordinary circumstances...I can't imagine a lapse in employment on the resume will be looked at too negatively.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off