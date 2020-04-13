DVD Talk Forum

'Cannonball' coast-to-coast drive record set amid virus shutdown

'Cannonball' coast-to-coast drive record set amid virus shutdown

   
04-13-20, 11:31 AM
mspmms
 
'Cannonball' coast-to-coast drive record set amid virus shutdown
Hey, NBC that's not an Audi.
Last edited by Adam Tyner; 04-13-20 at 02:32 PM. Reason: Split from the non-political thread to avoid clutter
04-13-20, 11:39 AM
Adam Tyner
 
Re: COVID-19 NON-POLITICAL Thread
Originally Posted by mspmms View Post
The caption in the article accurately reflects the image.

Atlanta car enthusiast Ed Bolian, who set a record in 2013 by reaching speeds of up to 158 mph in his coast-to-coast "Cannonball Run."

The article isn’t strictly about the (anonymous) racers or the car they’re said to have driven. The dominant presence is the dude in the photo.

But, yeah, they could've done a better job filling in social media-specific fields in whatever CMS they use.
04-13-20, 12:31 PM
mspmms
 
Re: COVID-19 NON-POLITICAL Thread
Originally Posted by Adam Tyner View Post
The caption in the article accurately reflects the image.
OK, sure whatever you say - Adam







04-13-20, 12:39 PM
Adam Tyner
 
Re: COVID-19 NON-POLITICAL Thread
Originally Posted by mspmms View Post
OK, sure whatever you say - Adam



The tweet isn't the article. The article is the article. Hence why I said "the article". I even posted about how they could've better taken advantage of their automated social media tools, since the headline and excerpted portions don't reflect the article as a whole. But you know that.
04-13-20, 12:43 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
spainlinx0
 
Re: COVID-19 NON-POLITICAL Thread
Again, in your haste to condemn mainstream news as inaccurate to feel better about the "news" you follow, you misunderstood what was actually said. If you click and read the article, the picture itself has its own caption. That picture is of the 2013 recordholder from 2013, Ed Bolian, in a Mercedes.

From the article: Bolian, who set a record in 2013 by reaching speeds of up to 158 mph in a 2004 Mercedes-Benz CL55 AMG, said in
on his Vinwiki YouTube channel that the national shutdown would be "the perfect time to go out and try to set the Cannonball record."

The new record, just set, was done in a 2019 Audi A8 sedan, but the people are anonymous. Which would probably explain why they aren't the people in the article's picture.
04-13-20, 12:52 PM
Dan
Re: COVID-19 NON-POLITICAL Thread
Originally Posted by Adam Tyner View Post



The tweet isn't the article. The article is the article. Hence why I said "the article". I even posted about how they could've better taken advantage of their automated social media tools, since the headline and excerpted portions don't reflect the article as a whole. But you know that.
BuT tHe TwEeT sAyS....
04-13-20, 12:56 PM
Re: COVID-19 NON-POLITICAL Thread
Originally Posted by mspmms View Post
OK, sure whatever you say - Adam

Draven
04-13-20, 01:39 PM
Re: COVID-19 NON-POLITICAL Thread
RichC2
04-13-20, 02:05 PM
mspmms
 
Re: COVID-19 NON-POLITICAL Thread
Originally Posted by RichC2 View Post
Half the internet wouldn't be able to argue if they actually read articles. Headlines or gtfo.
That is true (although some just want to argue) but in this case when something was obviously wrong, watching it can be amusing - and it seemed to be the hill they wanted to die on.
Oh, well -
04-13-20, 02:20 PM
spainlinx0
 
Re: COVID-19 NON-POLITICAL Thread
You should be president with how unable you are to admit when you're wrong.
04-13-20, 02:21 PM
Adam Tyner
 
Re: COVID-19 NON-POLITICAL Thread
Originally Posted by mspmms View Post
That is true (although some just want to argue) but in this case when something was obviously wrong, watching it can be amusing - and it seemed to be the hill they wanted to die on.
Oh, well -
"They" -- I wouldn't have pegged you as the sort to use a gender-neutral pronoun when referring to yourself. Good to know, and I'm glad you feel comfortable enough among us to open up about that.
04-13-20, 02:34 PM
Re: 'Cannonball' coast-to-coast drive record set amid virus shutdown
Paff
04-13-20, 02:47 PM
mspmms
 
Re: 'Cannonball' coast-to-coast drive record set amid virus shutdown
Looks like someone is using their "Mod powers" to create another thread.

I have a contribution

Originally Posted by mspmms View Post
