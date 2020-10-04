How has Covid affected you the most
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 12,527
Likes: 0
Received 3 Likes on 2 Posts
How has Covid affected you the most
Hi all, ending week four in the Covid zone. In that time I've been laid off of work and haven't seen my girlfriend as we're both stuck inside our separate homes. Those are probably the biggest ways the virus has affected me.
I am wondering how it has most affected you?
I am wondering how it has most affected you?
#2
DVD Talk Godfather
Re: How has Covid affected you the most
Have not worked since the 15th of last month. Our office is currently shut down indefinitely due to the Safer at Home order here in California, which was extended until May 15th. But, the bosses at work are trying to have full-time employees work at home to crank out shows/content. I'm part-time, so I'm not needed for the time being.
Not hurting for money. I applied for UI and I'm getting an average worked paycheck from my employer for the moment. But, I'm fully expecting that to be cut off sooner than later. Trying to be responsible and not spend too much money when not necessary.
Biggest thing that has affected me is not seeing my friends and colleagues. I miss going out to lunch with a few buddies of mine. And I miss going out to the movies.
Not hurting for money. I applied for UI and I'm getting an average worked paycheck from my employer for the moment. But, I'm fully expecting that to be cut off sooner than later. Trying to be responsible and not spend too much money when not necessary.
Biggest thing that has affected me is not seeing my friends and colleagues. I miss going out to lunch with a few buddies of mine. And I miss going out to the movies.
Last edited by DJariya; 04-10-20 at 06:32 PM.
#3
Challenge Guru & Comic Nerd
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: spiritually, Minnesota
Posts: 35,234
Received 76 Likes on 59 Posts
Re: How has Covid affected you the most
Biggest affect on me is the 27 active threads about it at my favorite forum.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Re: How has Covid affected you the most
I don't have to get up at 4 AM on work days. I can sleep until my body is ready to get up. That seems to have cured my insomnia.
I'm losing weight, which I think is related. If I've been eating for energy because I'm sleep-deprived, it would follow. I am definitely eating less.
I'm losing weight, which I think is related. If I've been eating for energy because I'm sleep-deprived, it would follow. I am definitely eating less.
#5
DVD Talk Ruler
Re: How has Covid affected you the most
Kind of the opposite of most.. I've been working 12-14 hour days since the start of it with only a break on Sundays.. and I thought there would be a light at the end of the tunnel but.. I don't see a light yet.
#6
DVD Talk Hero
Re: How has Covid affected you the most
Well I'm retired so not much has changed. The two biggest changes are shaving my head and working out at home in VR instead of at the gym. It will get more annoying as the weather gets better in a couple of weeks. No tennis for me... But I guess I can still bike.
When I put a pic with my shaved head on Facebook, someone in my family thought I had cancer.
When I put a pic with my shaved head on Facebook, someone in my family thought I had cancer.
#8
DVD Talk Legend
Re: How has Covid affected you the most
My workload spiked a couple of weeks ago when I was getting everyone settled in with their telework, but now I just sit in my office on an empty floor in a mostly empty building waiting for calls and emails that rarely come. So the solitude at work, I reckon.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off