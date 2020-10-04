Re: How has Covid affected you the most

Have not worked since the 15th of last month. Our office is currently shut down indefinitely due to the Safer at Home order here in California, which was extended until May 15th. But, the bosses at work are trying to have full-time employees work at home to crank out shows/content. I'm part-time, so I'm not needed for the time being.



Not hurting for money. I applied for UI and I'm getting an average worked paycheck from my employer for the moment. But, I'm fully expecting that to be cut off sooner than later. Trying to be responsible and not spend too much money when not necessary.



Biggest thing that has affected me is not seeing my friends and colleagues. I miss going out to lunch with a few buddies of mine. And I miss going out to the movies.