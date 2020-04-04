DVD Talk Forum

I'm sick! Is it coronavirus? No.

I'm sick! Is it coronavirus? No.

   
04-04-20, 07:18 PM
I'm sick! Is it coronavirus? No.
So Tuesday night I started to get this terrible burning in the back of my throat. I've had that feeling before, so I knew what I was in for. A few days later and I'm in the middle of a full-blown phlegm storm. Thankfully no fever, no tightness in my chest, still have my sense of taste and smell, etc.... So I am 99.9% sure this is just a common cold.

Anyone else get sick lately with something other than Covid? I admit I was a bit scared. It sucks being sick, but it could have been a whole lot worse!
04-04-20, 07:47 PM
Re: I'm sick! Is it coronavirus? No.
I had a persistent cough and shortness of breath from the end of December until the second week of February. I couldn't say more than three or four words without having to stop and catch my breath. I ate bags of cough drops and rested a lot. All better now.
