So someone cloned my debit card and tried to steal my money
I brought this up briefly in the Covid-19 thread.
This morning I woke up and scanned my e-mails and my bank Wells Fargo sent me an e-mail that they blocked a suspicious transaction at a local ATM at 3:30am.
Someone tried to withdraw $100 from my account at a local ATM outside a branch that I frequent. Thankfully they blocked the transaction. So I had to go through the hassle of calling the bank and verifying the transaction was not me and they deactivated the card and will send me a new one. I tried to go to the bank to get a temporary debit card, but the bank has reduced personal banking staff due to the situation and are only taking appointments. So I have to go there again on Monday.
This card was actually a new one that was sent to me a week ago. It has a chip and has the new tap technology.
Obviously someone somewhere cloned my card. I just can't figure out where or how it was potentially compromised. And would my Pin have been compromised? It was blocked, so I assume they fucked up and didn't have it. Or the card they used didn't have the new tech,
My last transaction was an online food order at Door Dash on Wednesday
My last 7 transactions before that were all recurring monthly bills like credit card, Internet, Hulu etc.
The last time I used the card physically was at 2 grocery stores (Walmart and Albertsons) on March 30th.
and before that it was at a Red Box on the 27th and an Arco gas station on the 27th.
So I'm puzzled by this. The CS rep says that it's possible an online transaction was compromised. Could it be Door Dash? How would they even know it was a debit card?
Could the ATM machine at the bank have been compromised?
I use this card on several bills I pay and the other day I had to relay the card info over the phone for my Vision insurance. I doubt it was compromised there.
Never had this problem before. I'm just annoyed that I have to go through this hassle.
So has anyone had this happen to them before? Were you able to trace where your card was potentially compromised?
Just an annoying end to the week.
My bet is a card skimmer on the gas pump or even the ATM.
At least your bank caught it before there was much damage.
I had my card actually cloned about 2 years ago. Fortunately my bank caught it right away and shut it down before anything could happen. The first (and only) transaction was a Redbox transaction in Chicago. Redbox transactions in peculiar places are a key indicator to the bank that the card has been cloned. The person using the cloned card wants an inexpensive and easy (re: least secure) transaction to verify the card works. Redbox verifies no data as long as your card is good, and rarely has a camera around it.
Additionally, Redbox and pay at the pump gas stations are the easiest and most common places for skimmers to collect your card data.
Ill also say: Another plug for Privacy.com for all your monthly recurring transactions (or any online purchases!).
Similar thing happened to me a couple years back.
Bank even tried to say it was my responsibility until I provided proof that both myself and my wife were nowhere near the ATM in question. Huge pain in the ass.
99% sure exactly where my card was skimmed too, and I haven't gone back to that gas station ever since.
What I learned was: don't use your debit card. For anything.
I'm also against using debit cards unless you're getting cash out at an actual ATM. If you do use it be sure you run it as a credit card and not a debit card.
Since it looks like these guys didn't have your pin it could have been skimmed or otherwise compromised anywhere.
