Re: Estate Planning

Better to go through an estate lawyer to be proper and official, and they know all the snags and loopholes. Sorry to say it, but even I kowtowed to doing this decades ago when I made my will and estate planning documents.



If you absolutely insist on printing out and doing it yourself, the documents need to be notarized.



Unless you write in longhand the entireity of the documents (called a holographic will), they will be invalid unless notarized. Hand-written doesn't need to be notarized. I believe you can write out your own DNR documents as well, but those must be witnessed and signed by at least two witnesses who are actually present when you sign.



Everything varies by state as well, yet another reason to use a good estate lawyer who is intimately familar with all estate laws in your state. Generic documents only take you so far.