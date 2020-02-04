Estate Planning
#1
DVD Talk Special Edition
Thread Starter
Estate Planning
All the sudden deaths with this virus has suddenly made me think that I need to be prepared just in case. I just read an article too that attorneys are being swamped with people asking to create their living will. For anyone who has experience/knowledge in this issue, what documents need to be created to be fully prepared in case the worst happens? Off the top of my head, I'm thinking: living will, the document that states that I do not want to be artificially be kept alive if I am a vegetable (not sure what it's called), list of bank accounts, retirement accounts, mortgage, life insurance info, what else?
Also, do you really need to hire an attorney to make all these documents legal or can you just download forms from the internet and sign them? Do they have to be notarized?
Also, do you really need to hire an attorney to make all these documents legal or can you just download forms from the internet and sign them? Do they have to be notarized?
#2
Re: Estate Planning
Better to go through an estate lawyer to be proper and official, and they know all the snags and loopholes. Sorry to say it, but even I kowtowed to doing this decades ago when I made my will and estate planning documents.
If you absolutely insist on printing out and doing it yourself, the documents need to be notarized.
Unless you write in longhand the entireity of the documents (called a holographic will), they will be invalid unless notarized. Hand-written doesn't need to be notarized. I believe you can write out your own DNR documents as well, but those must be witnessed and signed by at least two witnesses who are actually present when you sign.
Everything varies by state as well, yet another reason to use a good estate lawyer who is intimately familar with all estate laws in your state. Generic documents only take you so far.
If you absolutely insist on printing out and doing it yourself, the documents need to be notarized.
Unless you write in longhand the entireity of the documents (called a holographic will), they will be invalid unless notarized. Hand-written doesn't need to be notarized. I believe you can write out your own DNR documents as well, but those must be witnessed and signed by at least two witnesses who are actually present when you sign.
Everything varies by state as well, yet another reason to use a good estate lawyer who is intimately familar with all estate laws in your state. Generic documents only take you so far.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off