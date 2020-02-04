DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

The Post-Covid19 World Predictions Thread

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville" plus Religion/Politics

The Post-Covid19 World Predictions Thread

   
Old 04-02-20, 12:40 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
 
jfoobar's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Posts: 38,057
Likes: 0
Received 8 Likes on 6 Posts
The Post-Covid19 World Predictions Thread
This is the thread where you can predict/speculate on how "things will be different" once we come out of the other side of this pandemic and then someone else can tell you why you are wrong. In order to prevent this thread from being moved, please keep political stuff out of here as much as possible.
jfoobar is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-02-20, 12:44 PM
  #2  
Admin-MemeCat
 
VinVega's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Caught between the moon and NYC
Posts: 32,251
Received 53 Likes on 27 Posts
Re: The Post-Covid19 World Predictions Thread
Malls are going to take a long term hit. I won't say they will go extinct, but a certain number of them are going to fail as a result of this. People are going to be gun shy about in person shopping for a while after this event.
VinVega is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk
View Next Unread
Untitled grundle COVID-19 thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.