The Post-Covid19 World Predictions Thread
This is the thread where you can predict/speculate on how "things will be different" once we come out of the other side of this pandemic and then someone else can tell you why you are wrong. In order to prevent this thread from being moved, please keep political stuff out of here as much as possible.
Admin-MemeCat
Re: The Post-Covid19 World Predictions Thread
Malls are going to take a long term hit. I won't say they will go extinct, but a certain number of them are going to fail as a result of this. People are going to be gun shy about in person shopping for a while after this event.
