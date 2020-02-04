How are people going to meet and date now? (2020 Dating Thread amid a Global Pandemic)
How are people going to meet and date now? (2020 Dating Thread amid a Global Pandemic)
I mean you cant go for coffee or a restaurant. So Im genuinely curious how are people going to meet and start dating during this crisis?
Re: How are people going to meet and date now? (2020 Dating Thread amid a Global Pandemic)
They're going to have to wait a month or two.
Christ, this isn't rocket science.
Christ, this isn't rocket science.
Re: How are people going to meet and date now? (2020 Dating Thread amid a Global Pandemic)
There's going to be a lot of sexting going on these days.
