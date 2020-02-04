DVD Talk Forum

How are people going to meet and date now? (2020 Dating Thread amid a Global Pandemic)

How are people going to meet and date now? (2020 Dating Thread amid a Global Pandemic)

   
04-02-20, 10:26 AM
How are people going to meet and date now? (2020 Dating Thread amid a Global Pandemic)
I mean you cant go for coffee or a restaurant. So Im genuinely curious how are people going to meet and start dating during this crisis?
04-02-20, 10:32 AM
Re: How are people going to meet and date now? (2020 Dating Thread amid a Global Pandemic)
They're going to have to wait a month or two.

Christ, this isn't rocket science.
04-02-20, 10:35 AM
Re: How are people going to meet and date now? (2020 Dating Thread amid a Global Pandemic)
There's going to be a lot of sexting going on these days.
04-02-20, 10:44 AM
Re: How are people going to meet and date now? (2020 Dating Thread amid a Global Pandemic)
^ the cool kids can meet in VR today granpa!
04-02-20, 11:29 AM
Re: How are people going to meet and date now? (2020 Dating Thread amid a Global Pandemic)
Originally Posted by Jason View Post
They're going to have to wait a month or two.

Christ, this isn't rocket science.
yeah, if that's what you think...
04-02-20, 11:33 AM
Re: How are people going to meet and date now? (2020 Dating Thread amid a Global Pandemic)
The same way I always have ...

