Are we in biological warefare?

Other Talk

Are we in biological warefare?

   
04-01-20, 07:43 AM
Join Date: Jan 2019
Location: Berlin, Germany
Posts: 203
Received 4 Likes on 3 Posts
Are we in biological warefare?
I am not going to debate who created this biological weapon coronavirus. Either it is China or the US. However, we need to discuss are we in biological warfare and as nations or individuals how much we are prepared? I don't think the next wars are going to use nukes and weapons. They are going to use biological weapons which could be a virus, an insect or change in the climate.

What are your reviews?
