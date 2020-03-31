View Poll Results: How often do you take advantage of "free trials"?
All the time
0
0%
Depends on what the service is and what kind of content
100.00%
Depends heavily on length of time of the free trial
33.33%
Rarely because I probably won't use it enough
0
0%
Never, don't have the time and don't have time to deal with cancelling
0
0%
Other opinion
0
0%
Multiple Choice Poll. Voters: 3. You may not vote on this poll
"Free Trials" How often do you take advantage of them?
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
"Free Trials" How often do you take advantage of them?
So how often do you guys take advantage of free trials?
Right now, there's a lot of TV streaming services free trials and many are for 1 month or longer due to the "Stay at home" ordinances that many states have right now. Are you taking advantage of some of these or do you simply pass because you have no time? I assume most here already have too much on their plates already.
Does it heavily depend on what the service has and if it's stuff you really would use? I assume many here probably would not sign up for a 30 day free trial of Sundance Now or History Vault or A&E Crime just because it's free.
But, EPIX and Showtime all have free 30 day trials if you have time for them.
Some goes with music streaming services. I know Pandora, Apple Music and such have offered extended free trials.
So do you use them or not?
#2
Member
Re: "Free Trials" How often do you take advantage of them?
Despite having plenty to watch I'll still do a free trial now and then if there's something I'm really interested in seeing being offered. Even before these 30 day free trials were being offered I would pick up a free trial to Cinemax, Showtime or HBO through Amazon or Roku periodically. No sense waiting for a movie or season to become available on Netflix or Prime if they're being offered via another streaming channel.
Scanning the trial offers I was surprised to see that Epix has the entire Murder of Mary Phagan mini-series starring Jack Lemmon. Amazon Prime only has the edited two hour version. It's been 25+ years since I saw it in junior high and I think that was the edited version too so I'm looking forward to watching the entire thing this weekend.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Re: "Free Trials" How often do you take advantage of them?
Rarely. The only time I take advantage is when Im already heavily leaning toward getting that service.
Ive been burned too many times where I either forget or dont realize when the payments start and ended up paying full price for a service I dont want.
#4
DVD Talk Special Edition
Re: "Free Trials" How often do you take advantage of them?
Directv has been having a few free weeks of premium channels. That’s good enough for me. When I sign up, I usually forget to cancel. I got shudder on amazon for 5 bucks and never canceled. That reminds me....
