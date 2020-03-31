"Free Trials" How often do you take advantage of them?

So how often do you guys take advantage of free trials?



Right now, there's a lot of TV streaming services free trials and many are for 1 month or longer due to the "Stay at home" ordinances that many states have right now. Are you taking advantage of some of these or do you simply pass because you have no time? I assume most here already have too much on their plates already.



Does it heavily depend on what the service has and if it's stuff you really would use? I assume many here probably would not sign up for a 30 day free trial of Sundance Now or History Vault or A&E Crime just because it's free.



But, EPIX and Showtime all have free 30 day trials if you have time for them.



Some goes with music streaming services. I know Pandora, Apple Music and such have offered extended free trials.



So do you use them or not?