Re: Jobs In-demand After Coronavirus Pandemic?

I'm going to assume for a second good faith here and this isn't some kind of spam for some work from home scam.If we're talking about jobs in-demand after the pandemic is over, I don't think you need to deviate from your normal career plans for this. Some industries like tourism, travel, and restaurants are going to be hit and hit hard but those jobs for the most part should come back (if the government does this right). Some niche industries (comic books) may not recover.If we're talking during the pandemic, then yes what you state about grocery workers, delivery, etc. are going to be essential. They are also often at the lower end of the totem pole in terms of wages especially if you start now. You might actually be better off filing for unemployment, with the expanded criteria and extra 600 bucks, at least for the time that the stimulus is in effect. In fact, if you're high risk I would pretty much suggest you do that, as weird as it is to choose unemployment over employment. But if you're able bodied, it's an invaluable job for the rest of us and a lot of companies are doing hazard pay. It should also help elevate the visibility of these jobs and maybe make some lasting changes after the fact... I know I'm more grateful for my local grocery workers than I have ever been before.As far as work from home freelance stuff, I'd be very wary. Never do anything that requires you to put down a chunk of your own capital to get started.