Jobs In-demand After Coronavirus Pandemic?
Jobs In-demand After Coronavirus Pandemic?
In this coronavirus pandemic, everyone has fear to lose job and looking for new jobs as well. Amazon, retail and food delivery industries are offering massive jobs. You can see here https://edition.cnn.com/2020/03/23/b...ing/index.html how companies are hiring staff at a high level. Probably, many of you will think why we would go with a low position job but in this current scenario, we need some money to survive.
On the other hand, if you think you should go with remote jobs then freelancing platforms are the best. If you are good at writing or customer support then you have a huge scope. Nowadays, I am also considering transcription jobs. I found these freelance sites here https://www.bestofbudgets.com/best-t...l-time-income/ and want to try my luck. What are your opinions in this regard? As I am going at watching and understanding English movies that's why I am considering this job. However, I am confused about the pay. Different sites are offering different rates. If you have worked in this field then please guide me.
It is better to stay any job instead of using all of your savings. So, let's explore new ways to get jobs in this current situation
I'm going to assume for a second good faith here and this isn't some kind of spam for some work from home scam.
If we're talking about jobs in-demand after the pandemic is over, I don't think you need to deviate from your normal career plans for this. Some industries like tourism, travel, and restaurants are going to be hit and hit hard but those jobs for the most part should come back (if the government does this right). Some niche industries (comic books ) may not recover.
If we're talking during the pandemic, then yes what you state about grocery workers, delivery, etc. are going to be essential. They are also often at the lower end of the totem pole in terms of wages especially if you start now. You might actually be better off filing for unemployment, with the expanded criteria and extra 600 bucks, at least for the time that the stimulus is in effect. In fact, if you're high risk I would pretty much suggest you do that, as weird as it is to choose unemployment over employment. But if you're able bodied, it's an invaluable job for the rest of us and a lot of companies are doing hazard pay. It should also help elevate the visibility of these jobs and maybe make some lasting changes after the fact... I know I'm more grateful for my local grocery workers than I have ever been before.
As far as work from home freelance stuff, I'd be very wary. Never do anything that requires you to put down a chunk of your own capital to get started.
What about the tech industry related to smartphones? Do you think companies will launch new models of phones, tablets and other smart gadget stuff? Do you think they will be affected?
I have been going to school for counseling psychology since January and think there will be a big need for licensed clinicians to deal with the loss and grief as well as addictions that will occur as a result of this pandemic. The filed was badly underserved before this and with the loss of life expected not to mention shared trauma, we will take a long time to recover from this mentally.
