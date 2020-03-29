Good news, bad timing  moving to Mississippi?

As some of you may remember, I was let go from a job of almost 15 years just before the holidays. I was burned out in the corporate world and started looking at a mid-life career change into teaching. Well, Illinois is not a friendly state for this (despite what the claim), so I started looking at out-of-state opportunities. Originally, my hope was to obtain licensure somewhere and transfer it back here.During that exploration, I found a program in Mississippi that will employ you as a teacher (full salary and benefits) and pay for you to earn a Master’s Degree in education (and additional stipends along the way). It is a two year program in Mississippi. I applied, not expecting anything to come of it.Well ... a few weeks back I did a Skype interview for the program and provided references ... and I have received an offer of acceptance into the program. My wife and I have been discussing it ... it is something I really do want to do — I’m burned out on the corporate world and I want to feel as if I am making a difference in the world, not just some damn executive’s bonus.Leaving Illinois was never “not an option” ... we had discussed it over the last few years just for a change in life. However, we have some challenges as my wife is now in nursing school here and my special needs daughter is in a good program.Nonetheless ... job prospects were not booming in my area and look even worse now. I don’t see I really have an option, especially with the . Tomorrow I am going to accept the offer. What I am concerned about is the impact of COVID-19 on this. The program is scheduled to start late-May for summer school, but I just don’t see schools being back in session by then.So, I guess I just needed to “talk” some of this out ... any Otters in Mississippi? What’s the world look like there? Any Otters with any thoughts? Any Otters just want to make fun of me?