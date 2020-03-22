Re: Your Personal Quarantine Situation Poll

I'm at home (apartment building, 4 stories, about 24-28 units I think) by myself in my apartment.



I was traveling for work (Memphis areas) up until 3/12, so I have basically been in my apartment since the morning of the 13th. The only times I've left was to throw out garbage, pick up packages in the lobby or walk like a minute away to Amazon Hub for my complex. Been really trying to self-quarantine because of my travel, at least until Friday of this week. I have a few minor health things, a soar throat at one point, a little bit of a cough here and there, but no fever so far (I have a thermometer to check my temp every couple of days), so for now it's more of a precaution for everyone.



I stocked up on a lot of food and supplies when I landed on the 12th and then the morning of the 13th, so I'm in really good shape in that regard.



If and when I need to go to a grocery store, I literally have like 6 of them I can walk to in 15-20 minutes of less (two local grocery stores, a Target, a Whole Foods, a Trader Joes and an Aldi).



I already work from home about 50% of the time, so it's not been a drastic change from that end. I'm also in an industry that is both benefiting and hurting from this whole thing (logistics, the company I work for manages other companies warehouses). I think it would have to go on for a really long time to start to worry about job security, but who knows, I may just be asked to start going to a semi-local warehouse to help out.