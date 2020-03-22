View Poll Results: Who are you enduring a quarantine with
Just myself- Flying Solo on this one
4
15.38%
Alone, but with a pet/pet(s)
3
11.54%
With a spouse or SO
7
26.92%
With Spouse or SO and child/children
9
34.62%
No Spouse but child/children
0
0%
Looking after older relatives
2
7.69%
Multi-generational home with older and younger members
1
3.85%
Voters: 26. You may not vote on this poll
Your Personal Quarantine Situation Poll
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Your Personal Quarantine Situation Poll
At. some point, everyone everywhere is going to need to hunker down and stay in place for as long as possible as a civic duty to flatten the curve.
I'm just curious who else, if anyone, you're stuck with.
I've caring for an elderly relative who I'm trying to keep as live as long as possible, though she's making it very difficult.
I'm just curious who else, if anyone, you're stuck with.
I've caring for an elderly relative who I'm trying to keep as live as long as possible, though she's making it very difficult.
#2
DVD Talk Special Edition
Re: Your Personal Quarantine Situation Poll
I’m home alone although I am still reporting to work. I’ve been single for quite a while and it’s been totally fine. It’s odd that now I’m feeling lonely and not when I was a hermit on purpose for so many years.
Last edited by Toddarino; 03-22-20 at 08:36 PM.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Nov 1999
Location: Under an I-10 Overpass
Posts: 21,759
Likes: 0
Received 3 Likes on 3 Posts
Re: Your Personal Quarantine Situation Poll
Still working about like normal. Last week was really lite so its like a vacation and relax time. Waiting for looming financial doom to take over.
#5
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Re: Your Personal Quarantine Situation Poll
I went diving this morning, then to the grocery store with dozens of people standing in line. Every other day last week I rode my bike between 24 and 60 miles.
#6
DVD Talk Godfather
Re: Your Personal Quarantine Situation Poll
At home (when not working) with wife & two kids. Only places we've been is the grocery store and work. Kids haven't been anywhere since last week. The wife took them to Hobby Lobby to get some fabric to teach them some sewing while they're out of school. Oh, we had one nice weather day so we all went to the park Friday for a walk.
I know restaurants need business but I've been dieting so it's been nice not going out for any fast food the last two weeks.
I know restaurants need business but I've been dieting so it's been nice not going out for any fast food the last two weeks.
#7
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Your Personal Quarantine Situation Poll
Working from home with a wife who is currently laid off, and two kids (13 and 10) out of school for at least two more weeks (and I have a strong feeling that will be extended). My wife or I have just briefly gone shopping for groceries or medicine a couple times this week, and have been taking the kids for a walk everyday (we're in a rural area and don't run into anyone).
#9
DVD Talk Special Edition
Join Date: Nov 1999
Location: Chicago
Posts: 1,623
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Re: Your Personal Quarantine Situation Poll
I'm at home (apartment building, 4 stories, about 24-28 units I think) by myself in my apartment.
I was traveling for work (Memphis areas) up until 3/12, so I have basically been in my apartment since the morning of the 13th. The only times I've left was to throw out garbage, pick up packages in the lobby or walk like a minute away to Amazon Hub for my complex. Been really trying to self-quarantine because of my travel, at least until Friday of this week. I have a few minor health things, a soar throat at one point, a little bit of a cough here and there, but no fever so far (I have a thermometer to check my temp every couple of days), so for now it's more of a precaution for everyone.
I stocked up on a lot of food and supplies when I landed on the 12th and then the morning of the 13th, so I'm in really good shape in that regard.
If and when I need to go to a grocery store, I literally have like 6 of them I can walk to in 15-20 minutes of less (two local grocery stores, a Target, a Whole Foods, a Trader Joes and an Aldi).
I already work from home about 50% of the time, so it's not been a drastic change from that end. I'm also in an industry that is both benefiting and hurting from this whole thing (logistics, the company I work for manages other companies warehouses). I think it would have to go on for a really long time to start to worry about job security, but who knows, I may just be asked to start going to a semi-local warehouse to help out.
I was traveling for work (Memphis areas) up until 3/12, so I have basically been in my apartment since the morning of the 13th. The only times I've left was to throw out garbage, pick up packages in the lobby or walk like a minute away to Amazon Hub for my complex. Been really trying to self-quarantine because of my travel, at least until Friday of this week. I have a few minor health things, a soar throat at one point, a little bit of a cough here and there, but no fever so far (I have a thermometer to check my temp every couple of days), so for now it's more of a precaution for everyone.
I stocked up on a lot of food and supplies when I landed on the 12th and then the morning of the 13th, so I'm in really good shape in that regard.
If and when I need to go to a grocery store, I literally have like 6 of them I can walk to in 15-20 minutes of less (two local grocery stores, a Target, a Whole Foods, a Trader Joes and an Aldi).
I already work from home about 50% of the time, so it's not been a drastic change from that end. I'm also in an industry that is both benefiting and hurting from this whole thing (logistics, the company I work for manages other companies warehouses). I think it would have to go on for a really long time to start to worry about job security, but who knows, I may just be asked to start going to a semi-local warehouse to help out.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off