Sheep-pourri: A (Reverse) Sheep Game for all EWE Sheep-virgins!
Sheep-pourri: A (Reverse) Sheep Game for all EWE Sheep-virgins!
This will be a bit shorter than the normal (Reverse) Sheep Game which usually runs about 20 questions. The purpose of this game is to entertain veteran Sheep and introduce the game to NEW Sheep. It isn't my best, but was written so that pretty much ANYBODY can play.
Since it is shorter, I would like to start the game sooner rather than later ... Typically players have been given a week to enter. Since this is a shorter and much easier game than games in the past, I would like to start the reveals sooner rather than later. If we can get answers in by Wednesday (March 25), I'd like to start rolling Thursday (March 26). If numbers are low or people indicate they need more time, I am willing to hold off though.
With that ... Let the good time wool!
RULES
(Reverse) Sheep is a game that is part Family Feud, part trivia game. The object of the game is to outwit other players through a series of questions that are usually united in theme. There are two types of questions.
The first, Sheep, is one where you try to think like everyone else and match their answers. The more people you match, the better you do. Let's say we have a game of six players (A through F). A Sheep question might be something like "Name a great color." Sheep questions never have right or wrong answers. Let's say our five players answered like this:
Players A, C, and E said "Blue"
Players B and D said "Green"
Player F said "Chartreuse"
Scoring in Sheep games is like golf: the lower your score, the better. The "Blue" players get -3 points (and the best answer). The "Green" players get -2 points. Player F did not match anyone and gets 0 points.
The second type of question, Reverse Sheep, is the exact opposite. You want to avoid matching other players. A Reverse Sheep question might be something like "Name a state on the Atlantic Coast." Reverse Sheep questions always have right or wrong answers. Let's say our players answered like this:
Players D and E said "Delaware"
Players F and B said "Maine"
Player C said "Texas"
Player A said "South Carolina"
Player A gets zero points, unless unique bonuses are in play (refer to the Game-Specific Rules). The "Delaware" players get +2 points (a penalty, since you want to have a low score). The "Maine" players also get +2 points. Player C's answer might be debated among the players to see if it is considered correct or not. Wrong answers always score above the most common answer. You're always better off going for something obvious than for something obviously wrong. If "Texas" is ruled incorrect, player C gets +4 points (two above the most common correct answer).
That's the gist of it. Each person running a game adds little rules here and there but those are the basics.
Unique Bonus: Reverse Sheep questions will generate additional bonus (negative) points according to the following:
1 Unique is awarded -20
2 Uniques are awarded -15 each
3 Uniques are awarded -10 each
4 Uniques are awarded -5 each
5+ Uniques are awarded -1 each
Slam Dunks {sd} Players have the power of multipliers in their hands. Each player is given THREE (3) Slam Dunks ({sd}) which they use by adding {sd} to the end of their answer. Your Slam Dunks have different effects depending on the question you use it on:
In Sheep questions, the {sd} will double your score for that question.
In Reverse Sheep questions, you can use your {sd} to turn the question into a sheep question for you (i.e., you will want to match answers). However, if your answer is wrong, it does nothing.
Slam dunks cannot be stacked. Use one per question only or else they will be discarded. You cannot use two slam dunks to turn a Reverse into a Sheep and then slam dunk those sheep answers.
And another reminder: Please send in your answers to me via PM. Place only one answer per line, without numbers or the question itself. Do not forget your {sd}. Sometimes I notice and ask the player to re-send, and sometimes I don't, so to make things fair, if you forget to include them I won't be reminding you.
Re: Sheep-pourri: A (Reverse) Sheep Game for all EWE Sheep-virgins!
... and away we go!
SHEEP-POURRI: QUARANTINE EDITION -- A starter game for Virgin Sheep
1.) Let's help get our Sheep Virgins settled in. To make sure they aren't lonely, what is another animal you would find on a farm?
2.) OK, now that the farm is populated, we need some crops. What is your favorite vegetable? (Feel free to add a recipe for everbody trapped at home!)
3.) Farms are a popular place for kids to go on a field trip. When you were a kid, where did you go on your favorite field trip? (You can tell a story, I will match answers "generically".)
4.) Now that we are getting out of the countryside ... other than cars, what is another form of transportation in a major city?
5.) Many states and major cities are now under "shelter-in-place" or "lockdown" orders. This includes the closing of movie theaters. What was the last movie you saw in the theaters?
6.) We are going to ride this thing out. But just in case we don't, what is your favorite apocalypse, post-apocalypse, or disaster movie?
7.) Since we are all being quarantined ... and all Sheep games contain the obligatory "hottest" questions ... which MALE (alive or dead) movie star would you want to be "quarantined" with?
8.) ... and which FEMALE (alive or dead) movie star would you want to be "quarantined" with?
9.) (REVERSE) Since we have some Sheep Virgins who are being quarantined with males and females ... let's look to a famous source of undead androgynous virgins for our next question: Name a significant character from the Rocky Horror Picture Show. (Significant means the charcter must be named in the movie, appear in more than one scene, and have a purpose in the plot. You may Google if you have to.)
10.) Other than Rocky Horror Picture Show or any of the many Frankenstein movies, name another movie whose central plot point involves a character or characters building a human being or bringing back the dead.
11.) (REVERSE) Since we eliminated Frankenstein in the question above ... name one of the classic Universal Monsters.
12). Looking for other things to do ... looking for other things to do ... what are you going to accomplish during this extended "stay at home" time?
13.) (REVERSE) Just in case society does collapse and we have to start over, name one of the original 13 American colonies.
Re: Sheep-pourri: A (Reverse) Sheep Game for all EWE Sheep-virgins!
Answers submitted. Thanks for doing this, Abob.
Re: Sheep-pourri: A (Reverse) Sheep Game for all EWE Sheep-virgins!
You're welcom Major! Trying to do things to keep my spirits up and bring a smile where I can.
It took on a slight general movie-tone, but it I tried to keep it light and generic. I figured this is a DVD site, movies would be OK.
For our new Sheep ... the fun comes in the answer reveals. Lots of funny memes, GIFs, and good-natured ribbing.
Re: Sheep-pourri: A (Reverse) Sheep Game for all EWE Sheep-virgins!
Thanks! Nice keeping it simple. Hopefully experienced players notice there are only 3 slams allowed (since most games have 5). Makes sense in this case, though, since there are fewer questions.
For #11 ... Frankenstein wouldn't be a wrong answer, would it? (The wording is a little confusing, talking about "eliminating" it)
I'm pretty sure a sheep game years ago drove him from the board for good, so I don't think that will be a problem
Re: Sheep-pourri: A (Reverse) Sheep Game for all EWE Sheep-virgins!
Answers submitted, thanks Abob! I tried adding this game to the compendium post and new forum formatting is not allowing editing.
Re: Sheep-pourri: A (Reverse) Sheep Game for all EWE Sheep-virgins!
Sent over, but I'm pretty sure I already fucked it up. Have pity on the old lady.
Re: Sheep-pourri: A (Reverse) Sheep Game for all EWE Sheep-virgins!
Thanks! Nice keeping it simple. Hopefully experienced players notice there are only 3 slams allowed (since most games have 5). Makes sense in this case, though, since there are fewer questions.
For #11 ... Frankenstein wouldn't be a wrong answer, would it? (The wording is a little confusing, talking about "eliminating" it)
For #11 ... Frankenstein wouldn't be a wrong answer, would it? (The wording is a little confusing, talking about "eliminating" it)
Oh, brainee ...
Re: Sheep-pourri: A (Reverse) Sheep Game for all EWE Sheep-virgins!
I've sent in answers. As usual, I don't know enough about popular culture to have any idea what's going to be a common answer. There's one in particular, that to my mind, ought to be in-your-face obvious, but I bet I'll be unique.
