Sheep-pourri: A (Reverse) Sheep Game for all EWE Sheep-virgins!

(Reverse) Sheep is a game that is part Family Feud, part trivia game. The object of the game is to outwit other players through a series of questions that are usually united in theme. There are two types of questions.

The first,

Sheep

, is one where you try to think like everyone else and match their answers. The more people you match, the better you do. Let's say we have a game of six players (A through F). A Sheep question might be something like "Name a great color." Sheep questions never have right or wrong answers. Let's say our five players answered like this:

Players A, C, and E said "Blue"

Players B and D said "Green"

Player F said "Chartreuse"

Scoring in Sheep games is like golf: the lower your score, the better. The "Blue" players get -3 points (and the best answer). The "Green" players get -2 points. Player F did not match anyone and gets 0 points.

The second type of question,

Reverse Sheep

, is the exact opposite. You want to avoid matching other players. A Reverse Sheep question might be something like "Name a state on the Atlantic Coast." Reverse Sheep questions always have right or wrong answers. Let's say our players answered like this:

Players D and E said "Delaware"

Players F and B said "Maine"

Player C said "Texas"

Player A said "South Carolina"

Player A gets zero points, unless unique bonuses are in play (refer to the Game-Specific Rules). The "Delaware" players get +2 points (a penalty, since you want to have a low score). The "Maine" players also get +2 points. Player C's answer might be debated among the players to see if it is considered correct or not. Wrong answers always score above the most common answer. You're always better off going for something obvious than for something obviously wrong. If "Texas" is ruled incorrect, player C gets +4 points (two above the most common correct answer).

That's the gist of it. Each person running a game adds little rules here and there but those are the basics.

The object of the game is to out-think everyone by picking answers to questions that are the most common (Sheep) or least common (Reverse Sheep), but still correct.

common (Sheep) or least (Reverse Sheep), but still correct. Example Sheep question: "Name a confusing sci-fi TV series." A good answer might be Lost and a bad answer might be Land of the Giants .

and a bad answer might be . Example Reverse Sheep question: "Name a Clippers draft pick." Blake Griffin might be a bad answer, but Yaroslav Korolev might be a good answer. (Unless everyone is trying to go as obscure as possible).

Scores are tallied according to the number of players answering that question. Sheep answers are tallied as negative. Reverse Sheep answers are tallied as positive. The lowest score wins.

There is no such thing as wrong answer for a Sheep question. Wrong answers in Reverse Sheep are scored two points above the most common answer.

UNLESS DESIGNATED ON A QUESTION, you may not cheat by using Google or Wikipedia, Pinterest, fan sites, etc. Use only what's in your head.

you may cheat by using Google or Wikipedia, Pinterest, fan sites, etc. Use only what's in your head. Please send in your answers to me via PM. Place only one answer per line, without numbers, set info, or the question itself. Add {sd} to the end of the answer, not the beginning. Those who do not do this will be penalized +10 points right off the bat.

of the answer, not the beginning. Those who do not do this will be penalized +10 points right off the bat. Note: Be creative with your answers, but don't be stupid.

Be creative with your answers, but don't be stupid. All questions are Sheep questions unless designated. Reverse Sheep questions are marked with (Reverse).

Game-Specific Rules

Unique Bonus: Reverse Sheep questions will generate additional bonus (negative) points according to the following:

1 Unique is awarded -20

2 Uniques are awarded -15 each

3 Uniques are awarded -10 each

4 Uniques are awarded -5 each

5+ Uniques are awarded -1 each

Slam Dunks {sd} Players have the power of multipliers in their hands. Each player is given THREE (3) Slam Dunks ({sd}) which they use by adding {sd} to the end of their answer. Your Slam Dunks have different effects depending on the question you use it on:

In Sheep questions, the {sd} will double your score for that question.

In Reverse Sheep questions, you can use your {sd} to turn the question into a sheep question for you (i.e., you will want to match answers). However, if your answer is wrong, it does nothing.

Slam dunks cannot be stacked. Use one per question only or else they will be discarded. You cannot use two slam dunks to turn a Reverse into a Sheep and then slam dunk those sheep answers.

And another reminder: Please send in your answers to me via PM. Place only one answer per line, without numbers or the question itself. Do not forget your {sd}. Sometimes I notice and ask the player to re-send, and sometimes I don't, so to make things fair, if you forget to include them I won't be reminding you.

This will be a bit shorter than the normal (Reverse) Sheep Game which usually runs about 20 questions. The purpose of this game is to entertain veteran Sheep and introduce the game to NEW Sheep. It isn't my best, but was written so that pretty much ANYBODY can play.Since it is shorter, I would like to start the game sooner rather than later ... Typically players have been given a week to enter. Since this is a shorter and much easier game than games in the past, I would like to start the reveals sooner rather than later. If we can get answers in by Wednesday (March 25), I'd like to start rolling Thursday (March 26). If numbers are low or people indicate they need more time, I am willing to hold off though.With that ... Let the good time wool!