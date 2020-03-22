Have you had travel plans affected by COVID-19?

Man this situation is surreal. Still hard to grasp that this is all really happening. Anyway, curious if this has affected travel plans as much as it has others? I'm surprised airlines are still allowing folks to travel even if their reason is pleasure.I was supposed to be exploring Memphis this weekend with my gf. We cancelled our flight and Airbnb on Monday (got a flight credit from SW and refund from Airbnb). Looks like that was the right choice, since Memphis has shut down its bars and restaurants (was really excited about eating some Memphis BBQ). Shockingly, Graceland appears to still be open.I also had a flight to Seattle in April that I cancelled. Hoping my friend and his wife will be OK, Seattle is one of the hotspots for this virus.And my Colorado Springs trip on the first weekend of May appears to be in real jeopardy. I think I'm being overly optimistic (perhaps delusional) in thinking the situation will be better by then.I get emails on flight deals and it's so tempting to book (several destinations are $50-$75 RT), but what's the point if you can't do anything when you're therethis sucks