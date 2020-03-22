Have you had travel plans affected by COVID-19?
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Have you had travel plans affected by COVID-19?
Man this situation is surreal. Still hard to grasp that this is all really happening. Anyway, curious if this has affected travel plans as much as it has others? I'm surprised airlines are still allowing folks to travel even if their reason is pleasure.
I was supposed to be exploring Memphis this weekend with my gf. We cancelled our flight and Airbnb on Monday (got a flight credit from SW and refund from Airbnb). Looks like that was the right choice, since Memphis has shut down its bars and restaurants (was really excited about eating some Memphis BBQ). Shockingly, Graceland appears to still be open.
I also had a flight to Seattle in April that I cancelled. Hoping my friend and his wife will be OK, Seattle is one of the hotspots for this virus.
And my Colorado Springs trip on the first weekend of May appears to be in real jeopardy. I think I'm being overly optimistic (perhaps delusional) in thinking the situation will be better by then.
I get emails on flight deals and it's so tempting to book (several destinations are $50-$75 RT), but what's the point if you can't do anything when you're there this sucks
I was supposed to be exploring Memphis this weekend with my gf. We cancelled our flight and Airbnb on Monday (got a flight credit from SW and refund from Airbnb). Looks like that was the right choice, since Memphis has shut down its bars and restaurants (was really excited about eating some Memphis BBQ). Shockingly, Graceland appears to still be open.
I also had a flight to Seattle in April that I cancelled. Hoping my friend and his wife will be OK, Seattle is one of the hotspots for this virus.
And my Colorado Springs trip on the first weekend of May appears to be in real jeopardy. I think I'm being overly optimistic (perhaps delusional) in thinking the situation will be better by then.
I get emails on flight deals and it's so tempting to book (several destinations are $50-$75 RT), but what's the point if you can't do anything when you're there this sucks
#2
Moderator
Re: Have you had travel plans affected by COVID-19?
We have tickets to the UK on Norwegian Air in late April. The flight is currently still scheduled. Right now they're offering free rebooking or "Cash Points" if you want to cancel. I'm hoping they'll offer an actual refund, but probably not.
Our lodgings (an AirBnB and a small B&B) have already been cancelled by the owners.
Our lodgings (an AirBnB and a small B&B) have already been cancelled by the owners.
#3
Re: Have you had travel plans affected by COVID-19?
Was supposed to be in Quebec for Pearl Jam this weekend. No money lost.
I have multiple work trips that have been or will be postponed or cancelled.
I have multiple work trips that have been or will be postponed or cancelled.
#4
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Re: Have you had travel plans affected by COVID-19?
I was going to attend my kid sisters high school graduation in May, but there isnt going to be a ceremony now. Its especially disappointing because I have an 85 year old grandmother with Alzheimers in a retirement home nearby, and with as rapid as her decline has been over the past few months, I dont know if shell be herself or even alive by the time I can get out there.
And while something my wife and I havent actually planned yet cant exactly be disrupted , the hope was to go to Disney World for our sixth anniversary in September. But we cant make long term plans right now since we obviously dont know what travel or our financial situation will look like in six months.
And while something my wife and I havent actually planned yet cant exactly be disrupted , the hope was to go to Disney World for our sixth anniversary in September. But we cant make long term plans right now since we obviously dont know what travel or our financial situation will look like in six months.
#5
DVD Talk Godfather
Re: Have you had travel plans affected by COVID-19?
Cancelled a trip to Hawaii in late May. I cancelled the flights and can use the ticket value a future date. Hotel is non refundable, but the Governor of Hawaii issued a 14 day quarantine to all travelers. So I couldn’t even stay there if I wanted to. I would be stuck in the hotel and then have to leave. My trip was only 4 days, 3 nights. So I need to try to get a refund on my hotel. Hopefully hotels.com will make an exception. But they said don’t contact them right now if your trip is not upcoming because they are absolutely slammed with calls and messages.
#6
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Join Date: Oct 2002
Posts: 3,323
Likes: 0
Received 11 Likes on 8 Posts
Re: Have you had travel plans affected by COVID-19?
Was supposed to go to Florida in April during school break. It's my son's birthday (turning 6) and we were going to go to Legoland. Pretty sure that's not happening.
#7
DVD Talk Special Edition
Join Date: Jun 2001
Posts: 1,782
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: Have you had travel plans affected by COVID-19?
I was going to Vegas with my mom and brother on April 16th. Been trying to find a good time to go for about two years. We finally booked it late January. Sadly, we went through the process of cancelling it this past week. We got all our money back except we had to settle for 6 month flight vouchers from Spirit. Were going to try again in October. I just hope things are somewhat normal by then. Its been on my moms bucket list for a very long time. Shes 67 and starting to have issues with walking very far so I really want it to work out.
#8
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Re: Have you had travel plans affected by COVID-19?
My husband had planned to go back to Phoenix to see his dad this spring, but now he won't. We were there in early February, but holed up in our hotel room rather than visiting family because my husband got a fever and dry hacking cough. We thought it was a mild flu, but now we wonder. It probably was the flu, because I didn't get sick (and I had a flu shot, he didn't). But it is weird timing and the symptoms match pretty well.
We'd planned on going to PEARC, a research computing conference, in Portland this summer, but are guessing it will be cancelled. Or maybe not--it's in July.
My sister and BIL flew to Spain on the day Trump announced travel to/from Europe would be closed. They never left the airport, and flew right back. They were willing to stay in Spain for a while, but the airport personnel were very assertive about the need to go right home. I'm grateful for those airport people, as my parents, who are now self isolating, didn't need to be caring for my niece and nephew 24/7.
We'd planned on going to PEARC, a research computing conference, in Portland this summer, but are guessing it will be cancelled. Or maybe not--it's in July.
My sister and BIL flew to Spain on the day Trump announced travel to/from Europe would be closed. They never left the airport, and flew right back. They were willing to stay in Spain for a while, but the airport personnel were very assertive about the need to go right home. I'm grateful for those airport people, as my parents, who are now self isolating, didn't need to be caring for my niece and nephew 24/7.
#9
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Re: Have you had travel plans affected by COVID-19?
Yes.
Was supposed to go to GA for my dad's birthday this weekend, along with a bunch of family and his friends, but we cancelled that.
Business trip to PA mid-April has been cancelled.
Also in April we had rented a cabin in the woods to stay with a visiting cousin, his trip was cancelled and we cancelled this.
We were working on booking an anniversary trip in November, we're holding off on that.
I have no idea what the world will look like in 2 months, much less 6 or 12 or 18.
Was supposed to go to GA for my dad's birthday this weekend, along with a bunch of family and his friends, but we cancelled that.
Business trip to PA mid-April has been cancelled.
Also in April we had rented a cabin in the woods to stay with a visiting cousin, his trip was cancelled and we cancelled this.
We were working on booking an anniversary trip in November, we're holding off on that.
I have no idea what the world will look like in 2 months, much less 6 or 12 or 18.
#10
DVD Talk Ruler
Re: Have you had travel plans affected by COVID-19?
Still have a cruise booked for the end of May. Not looking too good but we haven't cancelled yet. I've a hunch it's going to get cancelled for us. If it doesn't, and all the travel restrictions are lifted, we'll go. However.. I highly doubt that's going to happen at this point.
#12
Moderator
Join Date: May 2000
Location: In mourning
Posts: 26,448
Likes: 0
Re: Have you had travel plans affected by COVID-19?
Yes.
Travel for work or pleasure 3 out of 4 weeks, or more, and all cancelled.
Started when I cancelled a Germany double few weeks ago I had planned.
#14
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Have you had travel plans affected by COVID-19?
Yes - was supposed to spend an anniversary weekend last weekend in Lake Geneva and was supposed to be doing spring break in the Wisconsin Dells this week. Cancelled both about 2 weeks ago.
#15
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Re: Have you had travel plans affected by COVID-19?
I was going to the Philippines on March 5th to be with the only woman who was willing to be within 6 feet of me in my lifetime. The 2nd part of my flight was cancelled the day I was supposed to fly out so I had to cancel my trip. I have been trying to get a refund with no luck so I finally decided to dispute the charge with Amex.
#16
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Re: Have you had travel plans affected by COVID-19?
Supposed to go to Theodore Roosevelt Natl Park in May to get my wife her 50th state. It would actually be an ok place to be due to lack of people if we could actually get there. Everything cancellable but holding off for some reason.
#17
Senior Member
Re: Have you had travel plans affected by COVID-19?
Planning a Hawaii trip in August or September, but who knows yet. A ways to go, but may have to find something else.
#18
Moderator
Join Date: May 2000
Location: In mourning
Posts: 26,448
Likes: 0
Re: Have you had travel plans affected by COVID-19?
I was going to the Philippines on March 5th to be with the only woman who was willing to be within 6 feet of me in my lifetime. The 2nd part of my flight was cancelled the day I was supposed to fly out so I had to cancel my trip. I have been trying to get a refund with no luck so I finally decided to dispute the charge with Amex.
#19
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Lower Gum Curve
Posts: 19,113
Likes: 0
Received 5 Likes on 3 Posts
Re: Have you had travel plans affected by COVID-19?
Not yet.
I have plans to go across the country to Reno on Amtrak via The Capitol Limited and the Southwest Chief in mid-June. Been wanting to do something like this for ages. It's not cancelled yet but I suppose it's only a matter of time. They've already suspended or reduced service on their regional trains. Can't imagine anyone would want to get on a long distance train and be locked in with a bunch of people in the middle of all this.
At this point we can play it by ear.
I have plans to go across the country to Reno on Amtrak via The Capitol Limited and the Southwest Chief in mid-June. Been wanting to do something like this for ages. It's not cancelled yet but I suppose it's only a matter of time. They've already suspended or reduced service on their regional trains. Can't imagine anyone would want to get on a long distance train and be locked in with a bunch of people in the middle of all this.
At this point we can play it by ear.
#20
Re: Have you had travel plans affected by COVID-19?
I had a business trip (for a conference) in Jacksonville schedule for the end of the month. That was cancelled a couple of weeks ago.
My next planned trip is a flight to visit family for a couple of weeks in late June. I'm hoping things are more settled then. It would be a long drive (~12 hours) but I could do it if traveling by air wasn't an option.
My next planned trip is a flight to visit family for a couple of weeks in late June. I'm hoping things are more settled then. It would be a long drive (~12 hours) but I could do it if traveling by air wasn't an option.
#21
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
#22
Member
Join Date: Jan 2006
Posts: 140
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: Have you had travel plans affected by COVID-19?
We were going to be in Florida last week and Disney. Canceled 2 days before we were going to leave. Rescheduled for July and I saved points on our new flights! Not very hopeful that our July date will hold. If not, I’ll reschedule again. Just wanted to get a date on the calendar.
#23
DVD Talk Special Edition
Re: Have you had travel plans affected by COVID-19?
The band was supposed to record our album next weekend and that got cancelled. I was supposed to go to Louisville for a bourbon barrel selection. Gonna have to get a refund on my flight hopefully.
#24
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Have you had travel plans affected by COVID-19?
I normally go to Michigan in May for my dad's birthday (he'll be 94 on the sixteenth). My oldest brother, who's 68, was going to go with me this year and share the driving. we had planned to leave on May 14. I'm not at all sure that will happen now.
#25
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 3,209
Likes: 0
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
Re: Have you had travel plans affected by COVID-19?
I anticipate my Mediterranean cruise in May will be cancelled soon. Id prefer that the cruise line cancels, so I can get a refund instead of a credit.
Was suppose to go with 40 friends and family members and I have never been to Europe. It included Spain, France, and Italy.
This would have been my 14th cruise.
Was suppose to go with 40 friends and family members and I have never been to Europe. It included Spain, France, and Italy.
This would have been my 14th cruise.