DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Are you working in the office, remotely or stuck at home due to Covid-19?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville" plus Religion/Politics
View Poll Results: What is your working status due to the Covid-19 situation?
Still going to the office
10
21.28%
Working remotely from home
28
59.57%
Stuck at home. Office/Business has shut down temporarily
8
17.02%
Self employed and needs to work despite the situation
1
2.13%
Voters: 47. You may not vote on this poll

Are you working in the office, remotely or stuck at home due to Covid-19?

   
Old 03-21-20, 07:59 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 57,738
Received 68 Likes on 56 Posts
Are you working in the office, remotely or stuck at home due to Covid-19?
So just wanted to ask, are you still working in the office, working remotely or unfortunately stuck at home as your office/company has shut down due to the current situation?

I'm stuck at home due to California's directive for non-essential businesses. I was told that we would get paid, so we'll see.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-21-20, 08:01 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
 
Adam Tyner's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 22,059
Received 24 Likes on 17 Posts
Re: Are you working in the office, remotely or stuck at home due to Covid-19?
Working from home, as is my wife. We typically work from home 2-3 days a week anyway, and thereve been weeks at a time where wed work from home even without a pandemic, so that end of it is nothing all that unusual.

The near-entirety of our parent corporations employees are working remotely.
Adam Tyner is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-21-20, 08:17 PM
  #3  
Senior Member
 
Join Date: Apr 2004
Location: Maryland, USA
Posts: 983
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: Are you working in the office, remotely or stuck at home due to Covid-19?
I'm usually working from home. My workplace is mostly shut down, but they still allow people that are considered essential personnel. I am on the essential personnel list, but it was made clear that I should only physically come to work if I have to do something that cannot be done remotely.

My wife is working from home. It isn't mandatory, but strongly encouraged.

My son's school is closed. The teacher is sending us the material our son needs to learn, and we're trying to make sure he's keeping up.
Kevin Phillips is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-21-20, 08:23 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Vibiana's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Living in a van down by the river
Posts: 14,230
Received 25 Likes on 18 Posts
Re: Are you working in the office, remotely or stuck at home due to Covid-19?
Worked from home starting Friday March 13, and my county and metro just enacted a shelter in place ordinance for 30 days, so that's what I'll be doing.
Last edited by Vibiana; 03-22-20 at 07:35 AM.
Vibiana is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-21-20, 08:23 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Legend
 
cultshock's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 12,853
Received 20 Likes on 13 Posts
Re: Are you working in the office, remotely or stuck at home due to Covid-19?
I'm working from home, as long as international trade continues, we still have lots of work to do, and luckily it can be done remotely these days.

My wife works at a restaurant and unfortunately is laid off right now as the restaurant is temporarily (hopefully!) closed. She should have no problem getting unemployment at least, plus the government in Canada will be giving out some extra money soon.
cultshock is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-21-20, 08:32 PM
  #6  
Admin-MemeCat
 
VinVega's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Caught between the moon and NYC
Posts: 32,172
Received 47 Likes on 24 Posts
Re: Are you working in the office, remotely or stuck at home due to Covid-19?
My office is moving 90% of the staff to work from home. I don't have to work from home (a bank is critical infrastructure), but I have all the equipment to do it, so I'm doing so.
VinVega is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-21-20, 09:07 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Posts: 3,966
Received 27 Likes on 18 Posts
Re: Are you working in the office, remotely or stuck at home due to Covid-19?
Working from home since 3/12, but right now on a technical "vacation." Work from home will resume 3/31.

But, judging by all my asshole neighbors out and about, noise, and activity, it seems nobody but I am obeying the "stay at home" directive from our Governor. My neighbors seem to be so clueless, entitled and stupid, the situation is hopeless.

The last 3-4 days, however were a *little* more quiet, but today, it's just nuts with frenzied activity like cooped up ants in an anthill suddenly out on a reprieve. Furious activity, cars going up and down the street, etc.

I haven't been out of the house since 3/11.
zyzzle is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-21-20, 09:10 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 3,209
Likes: 0
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
Re: Are you working in the office, remotely or stuck at home due to Covid-19?
Working from home. Love not having to get ready in the morning, as Im sure everyone does.

Gets boring in the afternoon, since I get my work completed faster when nobody is bothering me.
MLBFan24 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-21-20, 09:14 PM
  #9  
Admin-MemeCat
 
VinVega's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Caught between the moon and NYC
Posts: 32,172
Received 47 Likes on 24 Posts
Re: Are you working in the office, remotely or stuck at home due to Covid-19?
Originally Posted by zyzzle View Post
The last 3-4 days, however were a *little* more quiet, but today, it's just nuts with frenzied activity like cooped up ants in an anthill suddenly out on a reprieve. Furious activity, cars going up and down the street, etc.

I haven't been out of the house since 3/11.
That sucks. By my place they have been having "pool parties" since they are "sheltering in place." Yeah, we are pretty much fucked. This thing is going to spread easily.
VinVega is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-21-20, 09:41 PM
  #10  
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
 
Adam Tyner's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 22,059
Received 24 Likes on 17 Posts
Re: Are you working in the office, remotely or stuck at home due to Covid-19?
Originally Posted by VinVega View Post
By my place they have been having "pool parties" since they are "sheltering in place."
Same story in my subdivision.
Adam Tyner is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-21-20, 10:05 PM
  #11  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Tom Banjo's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2001
Location: Auburn, AL
Posts: 3,886
Received 27 Likes on 16 Posts
Re: Are you working in the office, remotely or stuck at home due to Covid-19?
I’ve gone from running sleep studies to working the sick line call center in the hospital basement. I’m not sure how long they’ll even keep this open, so I’m going to get what hours I can while I can. I’ve got 3 weeks of vacation time built up and after that no income.
Tom Banjo is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-21-20, 10:05 PM
  #12  
Senior Member
 
atrium's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 1999
Posts: 565
Received 3 Likes on 2 Posts
Re: Are you working in the office, remotely or stuck at home due to Covid-19?
Still working in the office... that may change next week, well see.
atrium is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-21-20, 10:24 PM
  #13  
DVD Talk Legend
 
cultshock's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 12,853
Received 20 Likes on 13 Posts
Re: Are you working in the office, remotely or stuck at home due to Covid-19?
Originally Posted by MLBFan24 View Post
Working from home. Love not having to get ready in the morning, as Im sure everyone does.

Gets boring in the afternoon, since I get my work completed faster when nobody is bothering me.
Yeah, the good part is not having to get ready and drive to work, but man it is getting boring fast. My wife and kids are stuck at home too, and I'm usually holed up alone in my "office" for a lot of the day, I miss shooting the shit with coworkers.
cultshock is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-21-20, 10:29 PM
  #14  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
Join Date: Oct 2005
Posts: 4,241
Likes: 0
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
Re: Are you working in the office, remotely or stuck at home due to Covid-19?
I've been trying like hell to get out of my current government job the last several because it's such a toxic atmosphere with the asshole from hell boss. Now, I think God was looking out for me by failing so many job interviews so I would have to stay put. Thankful to have a job that will let me stay home and still get paid. I just have to be on call if they need me to come in. Even if they let me go, I still have 6 weeks of vacation they would pay me.
dvdjunkie32 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-21-20, 10:33 PM
  #15  
DVD Talk Legend
 
milo bloom's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 13,370
Received 22 Likes on 14 Posts
Re: Are you working in the office, remotely or stuck at home due to Covid-19?
Was in the office as of Friday, with half staff at home but Monday well officially be all at home.
milo bloom is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-21-20, 10:41 PM
  #16  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Toddarino's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 1,466
Received 28 Likes on 21 Posts
Re: Are you working in the office, remotely or stuck at home due to Covid-19?
I work in food manufacturing so we are still plugging away. It’s slowed down the past three days but i expect things to pick back up.
Toddarino is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-22-20, 06:30 AM
  #17  
Challenge Guru & Comic Nerd
 
Trevor's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: spiritually, Minnesota
Posts: 35,166
Received 57 Likes on 47 Posts
Re: Are you working in the office, remotely or stuck at home due to Covid-19?
Work in a hospital, so no home break here.
Trevor is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-22-20, 07:32 AM
  #18  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 30,446
Received 187 Likes on 136 Posts
Re: Are you working in the office, remotely or stuck at home due to Covid-19?
Work from home.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-22-20, 08:57 AM
  #19  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Hamilton, Ontario
Posts: 12,733
Received 22 Likes on 16 Posts
Re: Are you working in the office, remotely or stuck at home due to Covid-19?
I've been working from home the last 4+ years, and haven't stepped foot in the office in 19 months.

So I've been in self-isolation long before Covid-19 came along.

My firm has over 300k employees and the vast majority are working from home now.
Coral is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-22-20, 10:04 AM
  #20  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 14,430
Received 47 Likes on 39 Posts
Re: Are you working in the office, remotely or stuck at home due to Covid-19?
Weve been strongly encouraged to work remotely for the last week. Ive been working from home but our VPN has been overloaded and I havent been able to get ALL my work done. Ive made a couple short trips to the office.

On Friday we we given a heads up that a memo would come out today saying the office was going to be closed and wed have to work from home.
GoldenJCJ is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-22-20, 10:44 AM
  #21  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
rocket1312's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Posts: 3,323
Likes: 0
Received 11 Likes on 8 Posts
Re: Are you working in the office, remotely or stuck at home due to Covid-19?
I'm a stay-at-home dad with 2 kids (5 & 2) and a doctor wife, so I guess you could say work has picked up quite a bit in the last week.
rocket1312 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-22-20, 11:27 AM
  #22  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Relocated to Bot-Hell
Posts: 10,262
Received 9 Likes on 5 Posts
Re: Are you working in the office, remotely or stuck at home due to Covid-19?
Seattle area - been working at home the better part of the last three weeks. Kids off school until end of April at earliest.
rexinnih is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-22-20, 11:50 AM
  #23  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Jaymole's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: N.Y, N.Y
Posts: 9,257
Received 14 Likes on 8 Posts
Re: Are you working in the office, remotely or stuck at home due to Covid-19?
I already work from home, (my department moved to Philly 2 years ago but they allowed me to work remote from NY), so no change in my work environment except that now all my co-workers work from home as well due to the virus.

Jaymole is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-22-20, 12:00 PM
  #24  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 30,446
Received 187 Likes on 136 Posts
Re: Are you working in the office, remotely or stuck at home due to Covid-19?
Originally Posted by Coral View Post

My firm has over 300k employees and the vast majority are working from home now.
You must not work in car insurance.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Adam Tyner (03-22-20)
Old 03-22-20, 12:17 PM
  #25  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 57,738
Received 68 Likes on 56 Posts
Re: Are you working in the office, remotely or stuck at home due to Covid-19?
Really? According to the poll, BlueLightSpecial is self employed? Doing what?
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.