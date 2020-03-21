View Poll Results: What is your working status due to the Covid-19 situation?
Still going to the office
21.28%
Working remotely from home
59.57%
Stuck at home. Office/Business has shut down temporarily
17.02%
Self employed and needs to work despite the situation
2.13%
Are you working in the office, remotely or stuck at home due to Covid-19?
So just wanted to ask, are you still working in the office, working remotely or unfortunately stuck at home as your office/company has shut down due to the current situation?
I'm stuck at home due to California's directive for non-essential businesses. I was told that we would get paid, so we'll see.
Working from home, as is my wife. We typically work from home 2-3 days a week anyway, and thereve been weeks at a time where wed work from home even without a pandemic, so that end of it is nothing all that unusual.
The near-entirety of our parent corporations employees are working remotely.
I'm usually working from home. My workplace is mostly shut down, but they still allow people that are considered essential personnel. I am on the essential personnel list, but it was made clear that I should only physically come to work if I have to do something that cannot be done remotely.
My wife is working from home. It isn't mandatory, but strongly encouraged.
My son's school is closed. The teacher is sending us the material our son needs to learn, and we're trying to make sure he's keeping up.
Worked from home starting Friday March 13, and my county and metro just enacted a shelter in place ordinance for 30 days, so that's what I'll be doing.
I'm working from home, as long as international trade continues, we still have lots of work to do, and luckily it can be done remotely these days.
My wife works at a restaurant and unfortunately is laid off right now as the restaurant is temporarily (hopefully!) closed. She should have no problem getting unemployment at least, plus the government in Canada will be giving out some extra money soon.
My office is moving 90% of the staff to work from home. I don't have to work from home (a bank is critical infrastructure), but I have all the equipment to do it, so I'm doing so.
Working from home since 3/12, but right now on a technical "vacation." Work from home will resume 3/31.
But, judging by all my asshole neighbors out and about, noise, and activity, it seems nobody but I am obeying the "stay at home" directive from our Governor. My neighbors seem to be so clueless, entitled and stupid, the situation is hopeless.
The last 3-4 days, however were a *little* more quiet, but today, it's just nuts with frenzied activity like cooped up ants in an anthill suddenly out on a reprieve. Furious activity, cars going up and down the street, etc.
I haven't been out of the house since 3/11.
Working from home. Love not having to get ready in the morning, as Im sure everyone does.
Gets boring in the afternoon, since I get my work completed faster when nobody is bothering me.
I’ve gone from running sleep studies to working the sick line call center in the hospital basement. I’m not sure how long they’ll even keep this open, so I’m going to get what hours I can while I can. I’ve got 3 weeks of vacation time built up and after that no income.
I've been trying like hell to get out of my current government job the last several because it's such a toxic atmosphere with the asshole from hell boss. Now, I think God was looking out for me by failing so many job interviews so I would have to stay put. Thankful to have a job that will let me stay home and still get paid. I just have to be on call if they need me to come in. Even if they let me go, I still have 6 weeks of vacation they would pay me.
Was in the office as of Friday, with half staff at home but Monday well officially be all at home.
I work in food manufacturing so we are still plugging away. It’s slowed down the past three days but i expect things to pick back up.
Work in a hospital, so no home break here.
I've been working from home the last 4+ years, and haven't stepped foot in the office in 19 months.
So I've been in self-isolation long before Covid-19 came along.
My firm has over 300k employees and the vast majority are working from home now.
Weve been strongly encouraged to work remotely for the last week. Ive been working from home but our VPN has been overloaded and I havent been able to get ALL my work done. Ive made a couple short trips to the office.
On Friday we we given a heads up that a memo would come out today saying the office was going to be closed and wed have to work from home.
I'm a stay-at-home dad with 2 kids (5 & 2) and a doctor wife, so I guess you could say work has picked up quite a bit in the last week.
Seattle area - been working at home the better part of the last three weeks. Kids off school until end of April at earliest.
I already work from home, (my department moved to Philly 2 years ago but they allowed me to work remote from NY), so no change in my work environment except that now all my co-workers work from home as well due to the virus.
Really? According to the poll, BlueLightSpecial is self employed? Doing what?