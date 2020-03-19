Re: COVID-19 NON-POLITICAL Thread

It's TEOTWAWKI - The End Of The World As We Know It. It didn't get us at the turn from 1999 to 2000, but it has sure as hell happened in the past week. What do you see in YOUR life which has been the end of the world as you know it? For me it's social distancing, no more hugging when you run into friends at the grocery store, limiting ourselves to going to town once a week and then only visiting the necessary places, no browsing the aisles to see what might be on sale.