COVID-19 NON-POLITICAL Thread
It's TEOTWAWKI - The End Of The World As We Know It. It didn't get us at the turn from 1999 to 2000, but it has sure as hell happened in the past week. What do you see in YOUR life which has been the end of the world as you know it? For me it's social distancing, no more hugging when you run into friends at the grocery store, limiting ourselves to going to town once a week and then only visiting the necessary places, no browsing the aisles to see what might be on sale.
If possible, it would be cool if someone consolidated the medical info from Decker, tanman, and others from that thread. If it's not that easy, I'll try to go through it later and quote what I can here.
hell, maybe we could use that wikipost feature!
For the creation of this thread.
I have a doctor's appointment tomorrow morning and I'm really curious to see what things are like out there.
Also the kind of effect this is going to have on theaters and restaurants, the entire travel industry, tourism, etc. is going to be astronomical.
It would take too long to sort by posts, but I think you could get the same results if you filter by posters. That would also clean up 99% of the BS
Maybe not exactly what you meant, but the closing of all the schools and the uncertainty of whether kids will even be able to get promoted to the next grade or graduate is a huge deal. Like do all my kids (and everyone around the US) just repeat a grade?
Also the kind of effect this is going to have on theaters and restaurants, the entire travel industry, tourism, etc. is going to be astronomical.
The other thread "Trumps" this one if you know what I'm saying.
I appreciate the effort though Groucho.
There will be a vaccine and in the interim, if Scientist start taking plasma from people that have recovered we can start offering immunity to people that have not yet gotten sick. Science does not need to make someone rich to beat this. ITs a huge deal for sure and this may end some of us but it does not need to be the end of the world forever.
NY Times has published a video report about the Chinese PR efforts surrounding the coronavirus.
(this is news related not intended as political).
This site tracks all the treatments/vaccines currently in study. There are many companies and organizations trying to get treatments and vaccines to the clinic for testing and validation.
https://milkeninstitute.org/sites/de...racker_WEB.pdf
