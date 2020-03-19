DVD Talk Forum

03-19-20, 12:42 PM
COVID-19 NON-POLITICAL Thread

   
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
COVID-19 NON-POLITICAL Thread
Use this thread for NON-POLITICAL discussion of COVID-19.
03-19-20, 12:37 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Re: COVID-19 NON-POLITICAL Thread
It sucks.
03-19-20, 12:40 PM
  #3  
Re: COVID-19 NON-POLITICAL Thread
It's TEOTWAWKI - The End Of The World As We Know It. It didn't get us at the turn from 1999 to 2000, but it has sure as hell happened in the past week. What do you see in YOUR life which has been the end of the world as you know it? For me it's social distancing, no more hugging when you run into friends at the grocery store, limiting ourselves to going to town once a week and then only visiting the necessary places, no browsing the aisles to see what might be on sale.
03-19-20, 12:40 PM
  #4  
Dan
Re: COVID-19 NON-POLITICAL Thread
If possible, it would be cool if someone consolidated the medical info from Decker, tanman, and others from that thread. If it's not that easy, I'll try to go through it later and quote what I can here.
hell, maybe we could use that wikipost feature!
03-19-20, 12:42 PM
  #5  
Re: COVID-19 NON-POLITICAL Thread
For the creation of this thread.

03-19-20, 12:43 PM
  #6  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
Re: COVID-19 NON-POLITICAL Thread
I created a Wikipost at the top for folks to put important information and what-not into.
03-19-20, 12:43 PM
  #7  
Re: COVID-19 NON-POLITICAL Thread
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
It sucks.
I'm getting more done at home than I would otherwise, and working from home isn't bad so far (firmware updates to remote equipment), but yeah, this sucks rancid donkey nuts.

I have a doctor's appointment tomorrow morning and I'm really curious to see what things are like out there.
03-19-20, 12:46 PM
  #8  
Re: COVID-19 NON-POLITICAL Thread
Originally Posted by danwiz View Post
It's TEOTWAWKI - The End Of The World As We Know It. It didn't get us at the turn from 1999 to 2000, but it has sure as hell happened in the past week. What do you see in YOUR life which has been the end of the world as you know it? For me it's social distancing, no more hugging when you run into friends at the grocery store, limiting ourselves to going to town once a week and then only visiting the necessary places, no browsing the aisles to see what might be on sale.
Maybe not exactly what you meant, but the closing of all the schools and the uncertainty of whether kids will even be able to get promoted to the next grade or graduate is a huge deal. Like do all my kids (and everyone around the US) just repeat a grade?

Also the kind of effect this is going to have on theaters and restaurants, the entire travel industry, tourism, etc. is going to be astronomical.
03-19-20, 12:52 PM
  #9  
Psi
Re: COVID-19 NON-POLITICAL Thread
It would take too long to sort by posts, but I think you could get the same results if you filter by posters. That would also clean up 99% of the BS
03-19-20, 12:53 PM
  #10  
Re: COVID-19 NON-POLITICAL Thread
Originally Posted by fujishig View Post
Maybe not exactly what you meant, but the closing of all the schools and the uncertainty of whether kids will even be able to get promoted to the next grade or graduate is a huge deal. Like do all my kids (and everyone around the US) just repeat a grade?

Also the kind of effect this is going to have on theaters and restaurants, the entire travel industry, tourism, etc. is going to be astronomical.
There will be a vaccine and in the interim, if Scientist start taking plasma from people that have recovered we can start offering immunity to people that have not yet gotten sick. Science does not need to make someone rich to beat this. ITs a huge deal for sure and this may end some of us but it does not need to be the end of the world forever.
03-19-20, 12:55 PM
  #11  
Re: COVID-19 NON-POLITICAL Thread
The other thread "Trumps" this one if you know what I'm saying.

I appreciate the effort though Groucho.
03-19-20, 12:58 PM
  #12  
Re: COVID-19 NON-POLITICAL Thread
Originally Posted by jpcamb View Post
There will be a vaccine and in the interim, if Scientist start taking plasma from people that have recovered we can start offering immunity to people that have not yet gotten sick. Science does not need to make someone rich to beat this. ITs a huge deal for sure and this may end some of us but it does not need to be the end of the world forever.
Oh I don't think it's permanent... I think once we are "done" with this, the demand for theaters and restaurants and travel will ramp back up, but what do all those employees and business owners do in the meantime if this stretches for months? Even my kids repeating a grade isn't the end of the world, but man that would be something.
03-19-20, 12:59 PM
  #13  
Dan
Re: COVID-19 NON-POLITICAL Thread
Originally Posted by Groucho View Post
I created a Wikipost at the top for folks to put important information and what-not into.
Added the obligatory logo
03-19-20, 01:12 PM
  #14  
Re: COVID-19 NON-POLITICAL Thread
My allergies have been awful lately, it isn't going over well with the people in earshot.
03-19-20, 01:17 PM
  #15  
Psi
Re: COVID-19 NON-POLITICAL Thread
Originally Posted by jpcamb View Post
There will be a vaccine and in the interim, if Scientist start taking plasma from people that have recovered we can start offering immunity to people that have not yet gotten sick. Science does not need to make someone rich to beat this. ITs a huge deal for sure and this may end some of us but it does not need to be the end of the world forever.
I don't think it works like that. There is no guarantee that if someone recovers from Covid-19 they develop immunity to the virus (cannot be infected again), or any antibodies they have will last a long time and can be given to someone else.
03-19-20, 01:23 PM
  #16  
Re: COVID-19 NON-POLITICAL Thread
Originally Posted by RichC2 View Post
My allergies have been awful lately, it isn't going over well with the people in earshot.
Yeah, starting to feel that now too
03-19-20, 01:32 PM
  #17  
Re: COVID-19 NON-POLITICAL Thread
Originally Posted by mspmms View Post
For the creation of this thread.
I agree. The echo chamber in the other thread was a bit much.
03-19-20, 01:37 PM
  #18  
Re: COVID-19 NON-POLITICAL Thread
NY Times has published a video report about the Chinese PR efforts surrounding the coronavirus.
(this is news related not intended as political).

03-19-20, 01:40 PM
  #19  
Re: COVID-19 NON-POLITICAL Thread
This site tracks all the treatments/vaccines currently in study. There are many companies and organizations trying to get treatments and vaccines to the clinic for testing and validation.
https://milkeninstitute.org/sites/de...racker_WEB.pdf
03-19-20, 01:41 PM
  #20  
Re: COVID-19 NON-POLITICAL Thread
I just don’t see how we go back after this, political or otherwise.
