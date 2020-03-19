Do you take supplements?
Do you take supplements?
I take a lot since my bypass. I feel like they really help. What do you guys take?
New Chapter whole mega fish oil (2)
Weider artery health (1)
Whole Food Multivitamin plus (3)
Smarter Nutrition Curcumin (2)- I was taking another brand that had black pepper and it was ripping my stomach apart so this uses black cumin seed oil instead
Evolved Organics tart cherry extract (1)
Red Mountain liver support (2) I have NAFL
Angry Supplements apple cider vinegar (2)
Im actually gonna be dropping the multivitamin in favor of a liquid one.
Re: Do you take supplements?
We each take a tablet of Vitamin-D daily here in Alaska. Our blood showed a very bad Vitamin-D deficiency before this, now we are good. Other than that - we eat healthy.
Re: Do you take supplements?
Old Lady Multivitamin (Women's Over 55 one-a-day)
Biotin (hair, skin, and nails)
Probiotic
Colace to keep everything, ahem, moving below decks
This is in addition to five prescription and two OTC allergy meds I take daily.
Re: Do you take supplements?
That "Men's All-in-One" from Costco, as well as Vitamin D since I don't get out much.
Re: Do you take supplements?
