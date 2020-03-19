DVD Talk Forum

Do you take supplements?

Other Talk

Do you take supplements?

   
03-19-20, 12:12 PM
Deadman31
Join Date: Dec 2000
Location: MA
Do you take supplements?
I take a lot since my bypass. I feel like they really help. What do you guys take?




New Chapter whole mega fish oil (2)
Weider artery health (1)
Whole Food Multivitamin plus (3)
Smarter Nutrition Curcumin (2)- I was taking another brand that had black pepper and it was ripping my stomach apart so this uses black cumin seed oil instead
Evolved Organics tart cherry extract (1)
Red Mountain liver support (2) I have NAFL
Angry Supplements apple cider vinegar (2)

Im actually gonna be dropping the multivitamin in favor of a liquid one.




03-19-20, 12:24 PM
  #2  
danwiz
 
Join Date: Dec 2000
Location: Fairbanks, Alaska
Re: Do you take supplements?
We each take a tablet of Vitamin-D daily here in Alaska. Our blood showed a very bad Vitamin-D deficiency before this, now we are good. Other than that - we eat healthy.
03-19-20, 12:31 PM
  #3  
Noonan
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: MA
Posts: 13,040
Re: Do you take supplements?
Originally Posted by danwiz View Post
We each take a tablet of Vitamin-D daily here in Alaska. Our blood showed a very bad Vitamin-D deficiency before this, now we are good. Other than that - we eat healthy.
Same; although not quite as north.
03-19-20, 12:35 PM
  #4  
Vibiana
 
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Living in a van down by the river
Re: Do you take supplements?
Old Lady Multivitamin (Women's Over 55 one-a-day)
Biotin (hair, skin, and nails)
Probiotic
Colace to keep everything, ahem, moving below decks

This is in addition to five prescription and two OTC allergy meds I take daily.
03-19-20, 12:35 PM
  #5  
Norm de Plume
 
Join Date: Dec 2000
Location: Toronto
Re: Do you take supplements?
That "Men's All-in-One" from Costco, as well as Vitamin D since I don't get out much.
03-19-20, 01:39 PM
  #6  
Deadman31
Join Date: Dec 2000
Location: MA
Re: Do you take supplements?
Originally Posted by danwiz View Post
We each take a tablet of Vitamin-D daily here in Alaska. Our blood showed a very bad Vitamin-D deficiency before this, now we are good. Other than that - we eat healthy.
yes, Im really trying to watch my diet. I dont really think I took it serious or I did for awhile after my surgery but then I kind of drifted off. Since January, Ive lost 12 lbs and Ive pretty much cut out all fast food and assorted junk.
