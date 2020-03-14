DVD Talk Forum

Old 03-14-20, 11:16 PM
  #1  
The Coronavirus 2020 Meme Thread
The lady yelling at the cat has run its course, and with all the seriousness and anxiety going on these last couple of days, I think we need a bit of a laugh. It seems the best memes being made right now are about Covid-19, so I thought we could use a thread to share them as we run across them. Ive got several saved already, but will hold off on some rather than post them all at once.
Anyway, Ill start things off:



Old 03-14-20, 11:21 PM
  #2  
Re: The Coronavirus 2020 Meme Thread
I also updated my avatar using another meme I had saved. I even altered some lyrics to go along with it:

”The black queen chants
The funeral march,
The cracked brass bells will ring;
To summon back the fire witch,
To the Court of the Covid King.”

Edit: More lyrics...
“Congestion will be my epitaph,
As I lament the CDC’s broken path,
If we make it we can all sit back and laugh,
But I fear tomorrow I'll be coughing,
Yes, I fear tomorrow I'll be sneezing,
Yes, I fear tomorrow I'll be wheezing.”
Old 03-14-20, 11:44 PM
  #3  
Re: The Coronavirus 2020 Meme Thread
Old 03-14-20, 11:50 PM
  #4  
Re: The Coronavirus 2020 Meme Thread


