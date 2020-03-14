The Coronavirus 2020 Meme Thread
The Coronavirus 2020 Meme Thread
The lady yelling at the cat has run its course, and with all the seriousness and anxiety going on these last couple of days, I think we need a bit of a laugh. It seems the best memes being made right now are about Covid-19, so I thought we could use a thread to share them as we run across them. Ive got several saved already, but will hold off on some rather than post them all at once.
Anyway, Ill start things off:
I also updated my avatar using another meme I had saved. I even altered some lyrics to go along with it:
”The black queen chants
The funeral march,
The cracked brass bells will ring;
To summon back the fire witch,
To the Court of the Covid King.”
Edit: More lyrics...
“Congestion will be my epitaph,
As I lament the CDC’s broken path,
If we make it we can all sit back and laugh,
But I fear tomorrow I'll be coughing,
Yes, I fear tomorrow I'll be sneezing,
Yes, I fear tomorrow I'll be wheezing.”
