Multiple Choice Poll. Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll
We need a SHEEP GAME! What's it going to be?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
We need a SHEEP GAME! What's it going to be?
As people are preparing to stare down the barrel of spending more time at home, it has occurred to me that it has been a LONG time since we have had a Sheep Game. Seems like the time is right. I found some I wrote awhile back that I would be happy to roll out. But what should it be?
