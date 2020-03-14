We need a SHEEP GAME! What's it going to be?

As people are preparing to stare down the barrel of spending more time at home, it has occurred to me that it has been a LONG time since we have had a Sheep Game. Seems like the time is right. I found some I wrote awhile back that I would be happy to roll out. But what should it be?



Soda Sheep: The Fizzy-Lifting Edition

Fast Food Sheep: Lamb-burgers?

Sports Sheep for non-sports sheep (no sports trivia; all about team names, mascots, etc.)

Rick and Morty Sheep: Inter-dimensional Cable-Knit Sweaters, Brah

Star Wars Sheepquel Edition (The Disney Era)

Other (specify)

