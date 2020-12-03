Re: Stock Market Meltdown

Quote: VinVega Originally Posted by How far are you from retirement Zod?

Well I'm but a young pup of just 50 so I could keep going for another 10 years or so. But my wife is 8 year older than I am and she's ready to retire now. We want to travel while we still can so I was probably going to jump out in 5-6 years since we have a nice nest egg aside from the 401k but this may put a delay in some of that. Even if the market drops another 30% I'm still confident it'll recover before it would impact me too much. I hope.