Stock Market Meltdown

   
Old 03-12-20, 01:33 PM
DVD Talk Special Edition
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: 3rd Rock from the Sun
Posts: 1,576
Received 19 Likes on 3 Posts
Stock Market Meltdown
Anyone following the stock market? Haven't seen anything like this in my life, so far 1000+ movements every day of the week. My 401k is down 40% so far. Hope it gets better soon.
Old 03-12-20, 01:36 PM
Admin-MemeCat
 
VinVega's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Caught between the moon and NYC
Posts: 32,036
Received 36 Likes on 19 Posts
Re: Stock Market Meltdown
We were talking about it in the Trump Thread in Politics. I'm ok talking about it here as long as politics don't get pulled into it. Keep it on a financial topic only please.
Old 03-12-20, 01:37 PM
DVD Talk Ruler
 
General Zod's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2001
Location: Santa Clarita, CA
Posts: 21,634
Received 7 Likes on 7 Posts
Re: Stock Market Meltdown
Originally Posted by VinVega View Post
I'm ok talking about it here as long as politics don't get pulled into it. Keep it on a financial topic only please.


You've got the best sense of humor.
Old 03-12-20, 01:45 PM
Admin-MemeCat
 
VinVega's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Caught between the moon and NYC
Posts: 32,036
Received 36 Likes on 19 Posts
Re: Stock Market Meltdown
Originally Posted by General Zod View Post


You've got the best sense of humor.
I'm hopeful. If not, we can roll it into the Trump thread, or just move it to Politics.
Old 03-12-20, 01:46 PM
Admin-MemeCat
 
VinVega's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Caught between the moon and NYC
Posts: 32,036
Received 36 Likes on 19 Posts
Re: Stock Market Meltdown
Anyway, my 401K was down 10% before I stopped looking at it. The panic is driving it WAY below where it should be. It's going to come back. If you cash out at this point, you just locked in your losses.
Old 03-12-20, 01:48 PM
Dan
DVD Talk Legend
 
Dan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: rent-free, apparently.
Posts: 21,056
Received 46 Likes on 37 Posts
Re: Stock Market Meltdown
I'm not a stocks guy but I own stocks in two companies.
one has dropped 50% in the last week or so.
The other is now basically a penny stock.
Damn.
Old 03-12-20, 01:49 PM
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Mar 1999
Location: St Louis, MO
Posts: 6,736
Received 12 Likes on 10 Posts
Re: Stock Market Meltdown
Yeah, the first rule of managing investments is you have to be proactive, not reactionary. If you only react, you end up selling low and buying high, so there's not much sense in trying to do something now.

At this point, I'm just not even looking at my 401k. Either the world is going to implode or stocks will eventually rebound. Either way, one of those two things will happen well before I need to retire.
Old 03-12-20, 01:49 PM
DVD Talk Ruler
 
General Zod's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2001
Location: Santa Clarita, CA
Posts: 21,634
Received 7 Likes on 7 Posts
Re: Stock Market Meltdown
Originally Posted by VinVega View Post
Anyway, my 401K was down 10% before I stopped looking at it. The panic is driving it WAY below where it should be. It's going to come back. If you cash out at this point, you just locked in your losses.
Yeah I did the same thing. Looked at it last week and decided I wasn't going to look again. I've got lots of other investments as well that are in stocks but my portfolios are all on the "low risk" end since I never trust the market. Having said that I'm obviously still taking a hit there but I'm only losing 1% when the market drops 5% (on average). Still.. it's hurting.
Old 03-12-20, 01:52 PM
Admin-MemeCat
 
VinVega's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Caught between the moon and NYC
Posts: 32,036
Received 36 Likes on 19 Posts
Re: Stock Market Meltdown
Originally Posted by General Zod View Post
Yeah I did the same thing. Looked at it last week and decided I wasn't going to look again. I've got lots of other investments as well that are in stocks but my portfolios are all on the "low risk" end since I never trust the market. Having said that I'm obviously still taking a hit there but I'm only losing 1% when the market drops 5% (on average). Still.. it's hurting.
How far are you from retirement Zod?
Old 03-12-20, 01:59 PM
X
Administrator
 
X's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1987
Location: AA-
Posts: 10,770
Likes: 0
Received 4 Likes on 3 Posts
Re: Stock Market Meltdown
This is a great opportunity to put new money or convert traditional IRA money into a Roth IRA, buy cheap stocks and wait.
Old 03-12-20, 02:00 PM
DVD Talk Ruler
 
General Zod's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2001
Location: Santa Clarita, CA
Posts: 21,634
Received 7 Likes on 7 Posts
Re: Stock Market Meltdown
Originally Posted by VinVega View Post
How far are you from retirement Zod?
Well I'm but a young pup of just 50 so I could keep going for another 10 years or so. But my wife is 8 year older than I am and she's ready to retire now. We want to travel while we still can so I was probably going to jump out in 5-6 years since we have a nice nest egg aside from the 401k but this may put a delay in some of that. Even if the market drops another 30% I'm still confident it'll recover before it would impact me too much. I hope.
Old 03-12-20, 02:02 PM
DVD Talk Godfather
 
DVD Polizei's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2002
Posts: 52,714
Received 7 Likes on 7 Posts
Re: Stock Market Meltdown
Originally Posted by sinned View Post
Anyone following the stock market? Haven't seen anything like this in my life, so far 1000+ movements every day of the week. My 401k is down 40% so far. Hope it gets better soon.
Just leave it where it is. It'll rebound quickly like everything else in the last 4 years.
Old 03-12-20, 02:04 PM
DVD Talk Godfather
 
DVD Polizei's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2002
Posts: 52,714
Received 7 Likes on 7 Posts
Re: Stock Market Meltdown
Originally Posted by VinVega View Post
Anyway, my 401K was down 10% before I stopped looking at it. The panic is driving it WAY below where it should be. It's going to come back. If you cash out at this point, you just locked in your losses.
I don't agree with you on virtually everything, but this, I agree 100%.
Old 03-12-20, 02:07 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Dec 1999
Location: Hail to the Redskins!
Posts: 24,940
Likes: 0
Received 5 Likes on 4 Posts
Re: Stock Market Meltdown
I'm still buying, because what Vin says is right - people are panic selling. Buying stocks on the day of the crash is always a good way to make money long term.

I am 25+ years to retirement. I am not worried about what is happening today.
Old 03-12-20, 02:10 PM
Admin-MemeCat
 
VinVega's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Caught between the moon and NYC
Posts: 32,036
Received 36 Likes on 19 Posts
Re: Stock Market Meltdown
Originally Posted by General Zod View Post
Well I'm but a young pup of just 50 so I could keep going for another 10 years or so. But my wife is 8 year older than I am and she's ready to retire now. We want to travel while we still can so I was probably going to jump out in 5-6 years since we have a nice nest egg aside from the 401k but this may put a delay in some of that. Even if the market drops another 30% I'm still confident it'll recover before it would impact me too much. I hope.
Yeah, that's a pretty tight window. Makes sense that you're more conservative. I can't see myself retiring before 65, so that means 20 more years for me in the market. At least I'm buying cheap stocks right now. I might up my contribution level if nothing else. Probably take a double check on my ratio of stocks to safer investments once things stabilize.
