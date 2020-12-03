Stock Market Meltdown
Stock Market Meltdown
Anyone following the stock market? Haven't seen anything like this in my life, so far 1000+ movements every day of the week. My 401k is down 40% so far. Hope it gets better soon.
We were talking about it in the Trump Thread in Politics. I'm ok talking about it here as long as politics don't get pulled into it. Keep it on a financial topic only please.
Anyway, my 401K was down 10% before I stopped looking at it. The panic is driving it WAY below where it should be. It's going to come back. If you cash out at this point, you just locked in your losses.
I'm not a stocks guy but I own stocks in two companies.
one has dropped 50% in the last week or so.
The other is now basically a penny stock.
Damn.
Yeah, the first rule of managing investments is you have to be proactive, not reactionary. If you only react, you end up selling low and buying high, so there's not much sense in trying to do something now.
At this point, I'm just not even looking at my 401k. Either the world is going to implode or stocks will eventually rebound. Either way, one of those two things will happen well before I need to retire.
Yeah I did the same thing. Looked at it last week and decided I wasn't going to look again. I've got lots of other investments as well that are in stocks but my portfolios are all on the "low risk" end since I never trust the market. Having said that I'm obviously still taking a hit there but I'm only losing 1% when the market drops 5% (on average). Still.. it's hurting.
I'm still buying, because what Vin says is right - people are panic selling. Buying stocks on the day of the crash is always a good way to make money long term.
I am 25+ years to retirement. I am not worried about what is happening today.
I am 25+ years to retirement. I am not worried about what is happening today.
Well I'm but a young pup of just 50 so I could keep going for another 10 years or so. But my wife is 8 year older than I am and she's ready to retire now. We want to travel while we still can so I was probably going to jump out in 5-6 years since we have a nice nest egg aside from the 401k but this may put a delay in some of that. Even if the market drops another 30% I'm still confident it'll recover before it would impact me too much. I hope.
