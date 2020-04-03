DVD Talk Forum

03-04-20, 08:53 AM
Can we please get rid of this already (aka don't forget to "spring ahead" this weekend)


It's that time of the year again where we have to reset all our clocks (the most onerous one being the biological one) due to some silly idea from the 1800s made into permanent law in the 60s.
03-04-20, 08:55 AM
Re: Can we please get rid of this already (aka don't forget to "spring ahead" this weekend)
I think its fine and I look forward to it this weekend.
03-04-20, 08:58 AM
Dan
Re: Can we please get rid of this already (aka don't forget to "spring ahead" this weekend)
*saving
03-04-20, 09:00 AM
Re: Can we please get rid of this already (aka don't forget to "spring ahead" this weekend)
Finally, I'll have some sun when I leave work!



03-04-20, 09:04 AM
Re: Can we please get rid of this already (aka don't forget to "spring ahead" this weekend)
Remember youll lose an hour of rain when you spring forward
03-04-20, 09:05 AM
Re: Can we please get rid of this already (aka don't forget to "spring ahead" this weekend)
Make it permanent
this getting dark at 5 in the winter sucks
yeah I know the whole but the kids will be waiting for the school bus in the dark BS
03-04-20, 09:12 AM
Re: Can we please get rid of this already (aka don't forget to "spring ahead" this weekend)
^ Screw the kids! I want my hour of daylight in the evening!
03-04-20, 09:14 AM
Re: Can we please get rid of this already (aka don't forget to "spring ahead" this weekend)
Originally Posted by Dan View Post
*saving
Um... that's the way I always recall it being pronounced.

https://www.timeanddate.com/time/dst...ings-time.html
The term Daylight Savings Time is very commonly used, especially in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It's likely that the incorrect term savings entered the popular vocabulary because it's so often used in everyday contexts, like savings account.
So I guess technically incorrect, but in common usage. That's a different topic though
03-04-20, 09:21 AM
Re: Can we please get rid of this already (aka don't forget to "spring ahead" this weekend)
I'd prefer if we went to Daylight Savings Time all year. Standard Time is for suckers.
03-04-20, 09:28 AM
Re: Can we please get rid of this already (aka don't forget to "spring ahead" this weekend)
Originally Posted by nemein View Post
Um... that's the way I always recall it being pronounced.

https://www.timeanddate.com/time/dst...ings-time.html

So I guess technically incorrect, but in common usage. That's a different topic though
Yeah, I've heard and said savings for 30-ish years. It was only in the last 5-10 years when I realized it was technically wrong, but so common that it's unavoidable. Kind of like folks pronouncing GIF with a hard G; they're wrong, but they're the 'majority', so we have to put up with their dumb arguments.
03-04-20, 09:36 AM
Re: Can we please get rid of this already (aka don't forget to "spring ahead" this weekend)
Where's the "I don't really care" option? The poll is incomplete.
