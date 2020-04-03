View Poll Results: I ...
think we should eliminate daylight savings time
4
66.67%
support daylight savings time
2
33.33%
Can we please get rid of this already (aka don't forget to "spring ahead" this weekend)
Can we please get rid of this already (aka don't forget to "spring ahead" this weekend)
It's that time of the year again where we have to reset all our clocks (the most onerous one being the biological one) due to some silly idea from the 1800s made into permanent law in the 60s.
Re: Can we please get rid of this already (aka don't forget to "spring ahead" this weekend)
Remember youll lose an hour of rain when you spring forward
Re: Can we please get rid of this already (aka don't forget to "spring ahead" this weekend)
Make it permanent
this getting dark at 5 in the winter sucks
yeah I know the whole but the kids will be waiting for the school bus in the dark BS
this getting dark at 5 in the winter sucks
yeah I know the whole but the kids will be waiting for the school bus in the dark BS
Re: Can we please get rid of this already (aka don't forget to "spring ahead" this weekend)
https://www.timeanddate.com/time/dst...ings-time.html
The term Daylight Savings Time is very commonly used, especially in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It's likely that the incorrect term savings entered the popular vocabulary because it's so often used in everyday contexts, like savings account.
Re: Can we please get rid of this already (aka don't forget to "spring ahead" this weekend)
I'd prefer if we went to Daylight Savings Time all year. Standard Time is for suckers.
Re: Can we please get rid of this already (aka don't forget to "spring ahead" this weekend)
Um... that's the way I always recall it being pronounced.
https://www.timeanddate.com/time/dst...ings-time.html
So I guess technically incorrect, but in common usage. That's a different topic though
https://www.timeanddate.com/time/dst...ings-time.html
So I guess technically incorrect, but in common usage. That's a different topic though
Re: Can we please get rid of this already (aka don't forget to "spring ahead" this weekend)
Where's the "I don't really care" option? The poll is incomplete.
