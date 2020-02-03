PSA: Check your home loan interest rate
PSA: Check your home loan interest rate
My mortgage broker emailed me to let me know that current interest rates are more than 1% lower than my current loan. He quoted me 15 year at only 2.875%, it was over 4% a year ago.
Mortgage Rates Are Near All-Time Lows As Coronavirus Worries Hit Markets
Feds are expected to cut rates another point during 2020 due to the virus, so it's possible it'll continue going down even lower.
