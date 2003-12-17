What was your very first post on these forums?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 38,795
Likes: 0
Received 18 Likes on 18 Posts
What was your very first post on these forums?
thought this might be an interesting topic. see Feedback forum as to how to find.
From 12/17/03 via this thread:
From 12/17/03 via this thread:
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Re: What was your very first post on these forums?
Can you guide us through how exactly to perform that search? I only get 20 pages of results going back less than a year. My first was probably something stupid/embarrassing, so I guess nothing has changed. I know I went through a brief phase 15+ years ago when I experimented with different fonts, including some cursive ones.
#3
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Re: What was your very first post on these forums?
Mine was in a 'what are you reading' thread.
https://forum.dvdtalk.com/book-talk/...ml#post2687496
I don't remember anything about either of those books.
I'm pretty sure some of my posts were purged or not archived or whatever, there's one specifically I've looked for that I can't find. Sometime, 8 years ago maybe, there was a mass archiving or something.
https://forum.dvdtalk.com/book-talk/...ml#post2687496
I don't remember anything about either of those books.
I'm pretty sure some of my posts were purged or not archived or whatever, there's one specifically I've looked for that I can't find. Sometime, 8 years ago maybe, there was a mass archiving or something.
#4
DVD Talk Hero
Re: What was your very first post on these forums?
My first few months of content was evaporated into the ether. I actually joined like March or April of 1999, but something weird happened, there was a gig glitch with a lot of people and we had re-register or something. That's why my Join Date shows August 1999 instead.
#5
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: May 2005
Location: With Nick Danger
Posts: 18,007
Likes: 0
Received 15 Likes on 13 Posts
Re: What was your very first post on these forums?
From 2005
Oldest available actual post by me.
The thread mentions Boron Cowpunch.
I have changed it to "Beware", and will be loading the new images up today.
I still want to challenge this in some way, because it's so darn silly.
I still want to challenge this in some way, because it's so darn silly.
The thread mentions Boron Cowpunch.
#8
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Re: What was your very first post on these forums?
Can you guide us through how exactly to perform that search? I only get 20 pages of results going back less than a year. My first was probably something stupid/embarrassing, so I guess nothing has changed. I know I went through a brief phase 15+ years ago when I experimented with different fonts, including some cursive ones.
Bar none, the warehouse scene in Woo's Hardboiled. There are some transcendant moments, as when the two opponents (Leung and Fat) dive through bombed-out cars to escape the gunfire. The camera follows all the action in close quarters, and in slo-mo. It's incredible.
https://forum.dvdtalk.com/movie-talk...tml#post526798
My first post was apparently (regarding FutureShop selling all 8 season of X-Files on DVD):
Yes, it is region 1, legit release, UPC 024543128595.
I ordered mine last night, and it has been shipped. I should have it tomorrow.
If anyone is REALLY concerned, I can post again when it arrives to verify, but rest assured, as previously mentioned, Futureshop does not deal in bootleg DVD's.
They are now taking orders to ship when available. I.e. their onhand stock is depleted, but they will take orders and honour the price. The $399 is currently $88 off the normal price.
Back when a season of a TV show on DVD was a bargain at $50.
#9
Premium Member
Re: What was your very first post on these forums?
https://forum.dvdtalk.com/key-thread...tml#post635349
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off