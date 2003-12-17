DVD Talk Forum

What was your very first post on these forums?

Other Talk "Otterville" plus Religion/Politics

What was your very first post on these forums?

   
Old 03-02-20, 04:35 PM
What was your very first post on these forums?
thought this might be an interesting topic. see Feedback forum as to how to find.

From 12/17/03 via this thread:
Originally Posted by OldBoy View Post
I just saw the movie and do not intend to read the book, could someone please tell me why Frodo (as well as Bilbo) leaves on the boat at the end? I can surmise why the others left and have read why for some, but why Frodo? Thanks in advance for any help.
Old 03-02-20, 05:01 PM
Re: What was your very first post on these forums?
Can you guide us through how exactly to perform that search? I only get 20 pages of results going back less than a year. My first was probably something stupid/embarrassing, so I guess nothing has changed. I know I went through a brief phase 15+ years ago when I experimented with different fonts, including some cursive ones.
Old 03-02-20, 05:23 PM
Re: What was your very first post on these forums?
Mine was in a 'what are you reading' thread.
https://forum.dvdtalk.com/book-talk/...ml#post2687496
I don't remember anything about either of those books.

I'm pretty sure some of my posts were purged or not archived or whatever, there's one specifically I've looked for that I can't find. Sometime, 8 years ago maybe, there was a mass archiving or something.
Old 03-02-20, 05:26 PM
Re: What was your very first post on these forums?
My first few months of content was evaporated into the ether. I actually joined like March or April of 1999, but something weird happened, there was a gig glitch with a lot of people and we had re-register or something. That's why my Join Date shows August 1999 instead.
Old 03-02-20, 05:37 PM
Re: What was your very first post on these forums?
From 2005

I have changed it to "Beware", and will be loading the new images up today.

I still want to challenge this in some way, because it's so darn silly.
Oldest available actual post by me.

The thread mentions Boron Cowpunch.
Old 03-02-20, 05:40 PM
Re: What was your very first post on these forums?
I can't go back further than 2011, which isn't anywhere near my first post.
Old 03-02-20, 05:43 PM
Re: What was your very first post on these forums?
We have a thread on this:
What was your first DVDTalk post and how do you feel about it now?
Old 03-02-20, 05:46 PM
Re: What was your very first post on these forums?
Originally Posted by Norm de Plume View Post
Can you guide us through how exactly to perform that search? I only get 20 pages of results going back less than a year. My first was probably something stupid/embarrassing, so I guess nothing has changed. I know I went through a brief phase 15+ years ago when I experimented with different fonts, including some cursive ones.
Using the method suggested in the other thread, your first post appears to be:

Bar none, the warehouse scene in Woo's Hardboiled. There are some transcendant moments, as when the two opponents (Leung and Fat) dive through bombed-out cars to escape the gunfire. The camera follows all the action in close quarters, and in slo-mo. It's incredible.

https://forum.dvdtalk.com/movie-talk...tml#post526798


My first post was apparently (regarding FutureShop selling all 8 season of X-Files on DVD):

Yes, it is region 1, legit release, UPC 024543128595.

I ordered mine last night, and it has been shipped. I should have it tomorrow.

If anyone is REALLY concerned, I can post again when it arrives to verify, but rest assured, as previously mentioned, Futureshop does not deal in bootleg DVD's.

They are now taking orders to ship when available. I.e. their onhand stock is depleted, but they will take orders and honour the price. The $399 is currently $88 off the normal price.

Back when a season of a TV show on DVD was a bargain at $50.
Old 03-02-20, 05:46 PM
Re: What was your very first post on these forums?
Originally Posted by dstrauss View Post
I can't go back further than 2011, which isn't anywhere near my first post.
Here's the link to your first post from the search engine

https://forum.dvdtalk.com/key-thread...tml#post635349
