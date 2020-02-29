Best hot foods eaten cold?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 38,766
Likes: 0
Received 18 Likes on 18 Posts
Best hot foods eaten cold?
So since i was a kid, i've always liked leftovers, especially from a restaurant or something like that. i would eat it cold, the next day or something and it would taste so good. some of my favorites:
1. BK Whoppers
2. penne ala vodka
3. pizza
1. BK Whoppers
2. penne ala vodka
3. pizza
#3
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Re: Best hot foods eaten cold?
I used to like cold steak. Now, being a glutton, I never have any left over.
Actually, on the odd occasion that I do have leftover steak, I'll usually slice it and heat it up along with some eggs.
Actually, on the odd occasion that I do have leftover steak, I'll usually slice it and heat it up along with some eggs.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off