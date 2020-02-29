DVD Talk Forum

Best hot foods eaten cold?

Old 02-29-20, 05:35 PM
Best hot foods eaten cold?
So since i was a kid, i've always liked leftovers, especially from a restaurant or something like that. i would eat it cold, the next day or something and it would taste so good. some of my favorites:

1. BK Whoppers
2. penne ala vodka
3. pizza
Old 02-29-20, 06:12 PM
Re: Best hot foods eaten cold?
Fried chicken.
Old 02-29-20, 06:14 PM
Re: Best hot foods eaten cold?
I used to like cold steak. Now, being a glutton, I never have any left over.

Actually, on the odd occasion that I do have leftover steak, I'll usually slice it and heat it up along with some eggs.
