Seasonal Food and Drink Treats

Some food and/or drink is typically only available in certain seasons. For example, I'm not sure where you're going to find egg nog in July. Do you have a favorite food or drink only available during a certain season that you regularly indulge in, or on the other hand, one that you tend to avoid? Ever gone a season without one of these favorites and what was that like? Are there other treats that don't necessarily have a season but have a sporadic limited time access that you enjoy?



I'm a sucker for the Shamrock Shake at McDonald's, but only if it's half Shamrock, half chocolate. It's a nice treat I have a 2-3 times in March, but they're rich enough I don't have more than that many.



My favorite Easter candy is the Cadbury Creme Egg and I look forward to that every year. This was always a treat from my grandma so there's a bit of nostalgia there for me. These days, a box of four is more than plenty and I have one every once in a while over a month. I've skipped them a few years as I've given up chocolate or sweets for Lent, from time to time. Now they have the Cadbury Scream Egg at Halloween for a double-dip seasonal experience.



Earlier I mentioned egg nog and I used to be an egg nog fanatic. I was also a big fan of egg nog with Southern Comfort. The last few years, though, I've barely had nog. No one else in the house likes it, and I don't even think I finished the quart we had before it went bad this winter.



What about you? What's your seasonally-available treat of choice?