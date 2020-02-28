DVD Talk Forum

Which pasttime do you, and "they", deem worst?

Other Talk
View Poll Results: Which, if any, receives the most negative judgment, by You and "Others"?
me: "I spent 3 hours watching [in-season sport]."
0
0%
me: "I spent 3 hours watching [Netflix/Amazon/streaming service]."
0
0%
me: "I spent 3 hours playing video games."
2
28.57%
I judge them all equally (good or bad)
5
71.43%
"their" judgement: "I spent 3 hours watching [in-season sport]."
0
0%
"their" judgement: "I spent 3 hours watching [Netflix/Amazon/streaming service]."
0
0%
"their" judgement: "I spent 3 hours playing video games."
4
57.14%
"They" judge them all equally (good or bad)
2
28.57%
Multiple Choice Poll. Voters: 7. You may not vote on this poll

Which pasttime do you, and "they", deem worst?

   
02-28-20, 04:59 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: Triangle, NC, USA
Posts: 8,819
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Which pasttime do you, and "they", deem worst?
So, two sets of questions.
Monday at work, or at the bar, anywhere, you're chatting with someone.
You ask what they did Saturday.
They say "You know, grocery shopping, ran some errands, yardwork. Oh yeah, and I spent 3 hours ______."
Which, if any, gets judged the worst by you?
And, which, if any, do you believe "they" (society, other people, whatever) would be the most judgemental on?
02-28-20, 05:05 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
AGuyNamedMike
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: (formerly known as Inglenook Hampendick) Fairbanks, Alaska!
Posts: 15,292
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
Re: Which pasttime do you, and "they", deem worst?
"Oh yeah, and I spent 3 hours shitposting on the internet."

"Oh yeah, and I spent 3 hours phone canvassing for my [politician of choice]."
02-28-20, 05:19 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Nick Danger
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: Albuquerque
Posts: 22,939
Received 26 Likes on 16 Posts
Re: Which pasttime do you, and "they", deem worst?
A friend at work recently described why she divorced her husband. The marriage lasted less than a year. She would work a 12-hour shift and ask her husband to wash the dishes and buy groceries for dinner. She would get home exhausted, and he would be on the sofa, the dishes would be in the sink, and the refrigerator would be empty.

I immediately leaped to the conclusion that he was playing video games. I was right.

I've never heard of someone who watches 15 hours of sports every day and ignores his life. I've never heard of someone watching 15 hours a day of streaming videos. But online games? All the time.

Since the most troubling waste of time is games, a three hour session of gaming will be viewed as the biggest waste of time by association.
02-28-20, 06:06 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hero
 
TomOpus
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 34,074
Received 22 Likes on 19 Posts
Re: Which pasttime do you, and "they", deem worst?
I was at a laundromat and a woman was on her in tears. She was breaking up with her (I assume boyfriend) because he spends all day playing video games. She was doing this on her phone, so most could hear her side of the conversation. Felt so bad for her, I wanted to give her a hug.
02-28-20, 06:26 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
funkyryno
 
Join Date: Mar 2002
Posts: 3,846
Likes: 0
Received 4 Likes on 3 Posts
Re: Which pasttime do you, and "they", deem worst?
Not on the list: "I spent 3 hours drinking alcohol ..."


By far more destructive then any of the activities listed.
