View Poll Results: Which, if any, receives the most negative judgment, by You and "Others"?
me: "I spent 3 hours watching [in-season sport]."
0
0%
me: "I spent 3 hours watching [Netflix/Amazon/streaming service]."
0
0%
me: "I spent 3 hours playing video games."
28.57%
I judge them all equally (good or bad)
71.43%
"their" judgement: "I spent 3 hours watching [in-season sport]."
0
0%
"their" judgement: "I spent 3 hours watching [Netflix/Amazon/streaming service]."
0
0%
"their" judgement: "I spent 3 hours playing video games."
57.14%
"They" judge them all equally (good or bad)
28.57%
Multiple Choice Poll. Voters: 7. You may not vote on this poll
Which pasttime do you, and "they", deem worst?
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Which pasttime do you, and "they", deem worst?
So, two sets of questions.
Monday at work, or at the bar, anywhere, you're chatting with someone.
You ask what they did Saturday.
They say "You know, grocery shopping, ran some errands, yardwork. Oh yeah, and I spent 3 hours ______."
Which, if any, gets judged the worst by you?
And, which, if any, do you believe "they" (society, other people, whatever) would be the most judgemental on?
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Which pasttime do you, and "they", deem worst?
"Oh yeah, and I spent 3 hours shitposting on the internet."
"Oh yeah, and I spent 3 hours phone canvassing for my [politician of choice]."
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Which pasttime do you, and "they", deem worst?
A friend at work recently described why she divorced her husband. The marriage lasted less than a year. She would work a 12-hour shift and ask her husband to wash the dishes and buy groceries for dinner. She would get home exhausted, and he would be on the sofa, the dishes would be in the sink, and the refrigerator would be empty.
I immediately leaped to the conclusion that he was playing video games. I was right.
I've never heard of someone who watches 15 hours of sports every day and ignores his life. I've never heard of someone watching 15 hours a day of streaming videos. But online games? All the time.
Since the most troubling waste of time is games, a three hour session of gaming will be viewed as the biggest waste of time by association.
#4
DVD Talk Hero
Re: Which pasttime do you, and "they", deem worst?
I was at a laundromat and a woman was on her in tears. She was breaking up with her (I assume boyfriend) because he spends all day playing video games. She was doing this on her phone, so most could hear her side of the conversation. Felt so bad for her, I wanted to give her a hug.
