Re: Which pasttime do you, and "they", deem worst?

A friend at work recently described why she divorced her husband. The marriage lasted less than a year. She would work a 12-hour shift and ask her husband to wash the dishes and buy groceries for dinner. She would get home exhausted, and he would be on the sofa, the dishes would be in the sink, and the refrigerator would be empty.



I immediately leaped to the conclusion that he was playing video games. I was right.



I've never heard of someone who watches 15 hours of sports every day and ignores his life. I've never heard of someone watching 15 hours a day of streaming videos. But online games? All the time.



Since the most troubling waste of time is games, a three hour session of gaming will be viewed as the biggest waste of time by association.