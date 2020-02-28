View Poll Results: What is the best Girl Scout Cookie of 2020?
Thin Mints
5
45.45%
Caramel De-lites / Samoas
3
27.27%
Peanut Butter Sandwiches / Do-si-dos
1
9.09%
Peanut Butter Patties / Tagalongs
2
18.18%
Shortbreads / Trefoils
0
0%
Thanks-A-Lot (ABC Bakers only)
0
0%
Lemon-Up (LB Bakers only)
0
0%
Lemonades (ABC Bakers only)
0
0%
Girl Scout S'mores - DIPPED (ABC Bakers only)
0
0%
Girl Scout S'mores - SANDWICH (LB Bakers only)
0
0%
Caramel Chocolate Chip - GlutenFree (ABC Bakers only)
0
0%
Toffee-tastic - GlutenFree (LB Bakers only)
0
0%
(I refuse to participate in this poll in good faith)
0
0%
Voters: 11. You may not vote on this poll
What is the best Girl Scout Cookie? (2020 edition)
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
What is the best Girl Scout Cookie? (2020 edition)
y'all know 'em, and y'all love 'em.
Which ones are the best of the best? I'm only giving the option to choose ONE, because you have to commit.
The list is based on the 2020 options only, from both bakeries. Choose wisely.
poll is live!
Last edited by Dan; 02-28-20 at 02:59 PM.
#2
Re: What is the best Girl Scout Cookie? (2020 edition)
I chose Thin Mints because theyre a classic. Also like Caramel De-Lites/Samoas and the Shortbreads/Trefoils quite a bit too.
#3
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Rosemount, MN
Posts: 32,431
Likes: 0
Received 41 Likes on 28 Posts
Re: What is the best Girl Scout Cookie? (2020 edition)
It's the Samoa, hands down.
Though I had a "thanks a lot" today for the first time and it was pretty tasty too. Got nothing on the Samoas though.
Though I had a "thanks a lot" today for the first time and it was pretty tasty too. Got nothing on the Samoas though.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Re: What is the best Girl Scout Cookie? (2020 edition)
I find the samoas way too sweet, personally.
For me, I think peanut butter patties is where it's at. It's the perfect mix.
For me, I think peanut butter patties is where it's at. It's the perfect mix.
