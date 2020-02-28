DVD Talk Forum

What is the best Girl Scout Cookie? (2020 edition)

View Poll Results: What is the best Girl Scout Cookie of 2020?
Thin Mints
5
45.45%
Caramel De-lites / Samoas
3
27.27%
Peanut Butter Sandwiches / Do-si-dos
1
9.09%
Peanut Butter Patties / Tagalongs
2
18.18%
Shortbreads / Trefoils
0
0%
Thanks-A-Lot (ABC Bakers only)
0
0%
Lemon-Up (LB Bakers only)
0
0%
Lemonades (ABC Bakers only)
0
0%
Girl Scout S'mores - DIPPED (ABC Bakers only)
0
0%
Girl Scout S'mores - SANDWICH (LB Bakers only)
0
0%
Caramel Chocolate Chip - GlutenFree (ABC Bakers only)
0
0%
Toffee-tastic - GlutenFree (LB Bakers only)
0
0%
(I refuse to participate in this poll in good faith)
0
0%
Voters: 11. You may not vote on this poll

What is the best Girl Scout Cookie? (2020 edition)

   
02-28-20, 02:44 PM
Dan
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: rent-free, apparently.
Posts: 20,909
Received 39 Likes on 31 Posts
What is the best Girl Scout Cookie? (2020 edition)
y'all know 'em, and y'all love 'em.

Which ones are the best of the best? I'm only giving the option to choose ONE, because you have to commit.
The list is based on the 2020 options only, from both bakeries. Choose wisely.

poll is live!

02-28-20, 03:07 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mike86
Posts: 19,386
Received 41 Likes on 40 Posts
Re: What is the best Girl Scout Cookie? (2020 edition)
I chose Thin Mints because theyre a classic. Also like Caramel De-Lites/Samoas and the Shortbreads/Trefoils quite a bit too.
02-28-20, 03:08 PM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Rosemount, MN
Posts: 32,431
Likes: 0
Received 41 Likes on 28 Posts
Re: What is the best Girl Scout Cookie? (2020 edition)
It's the Samoa, hands down.

Though I had a "thanks a lot" today for the first time and it was pretty tasty too. Got nothing on the Samoas though.
02-28-20, 03:09 PM
Dan
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: rent-free, apparently.
Posts: 20,909
Received 39 Likes on 31 Posts
Re: What is the best Girl Scout Cookie? (2020 edition)
I find the samoas way too sweet, personally.

For me, I think peanut butter patties is where it's at. It's the perfect mix.
02-28-20, 03:19 PM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 39,508
Received 34 Likes on 29 Posts
Re: What is the best Girl Scout Cookie? (2020 edition)
Thin Mints for me. I had a bunch of Toffee-tastic ones at the office, they're terrible.
02-28-20, 03:20 PM
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
DeanoBKN
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: Connecticut
Posts: 5,276
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
Re: What is the best Girl Scout Cookie? (2020 edition)
Can't go wrong with a box of Thin Mints.
