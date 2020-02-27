Biggest Loser 2020 Health & Fitness Thread

Continued from 2019,Since no one else wanted to start it, I will....This thread is for self accountability. Sharing things that work. And encouraging others. While most want to lose weight, its also about better health which often does not match a number on a scale (you can be healthy or unhealthy at a wide range of weights).My story has been told many a time. So Ill keep brief. I was a fat, couch potato from my college days to early 40s. Often in the 220-230 range at 510. In 2005, a 6 month work assignment that was incredibly stressful and difficult for many reasons, saw me ballon up to 270. I feel I eventually reached 280, but based I doctors visits I say I topped out at 273-275.My Doctored scared me into action after putting me on horse pill size BP Meds and trying to fit in cholesterol meds.At first I just cut calories. I actually lost a good 40 lbs just cutting calories and very light workouts (2-3 days a week 20-30 min a day). Problem, none of my vitals improved. Still had to take monster BP and cholesterol meds. After researching and talking to people, I got much more serious with exercise. Working out 5 days a week and 40-45 min per workout at much higher intensity. This led to almost overnight improvement. Dramatically.I ended up losing a 100lbs total over a couple years. I then purposely added 10 lbs which seemed a good weight for me (183-185). And kept this for a couple years, I was no longer on cholesterol meds and was on the smallest BP they offered,Little over 2 years ago I got hurt which prevented me from running. I almost instantly started gaining weight, I tried other exercise, but it wasnt the same. Also had some personal and life issues (including divorce) and gained weight. No have not gained even half of what I lost back, but way more than I want. So Im working on losing that. To get back to 185. And running a 1,000 miles a year.Good luck to all....lets all do well in 2020!