Re: Steven Spielbergs daughter announces cam girl porn career

Mikaela Spielberg, the (adopted) daughter of legendary film director Steven Spielberg, announced on Wednesday that she will be starring in her own solo porn videos and is working to obtain her state strippers license in Tennessee. The 23-year-old . . . said it was not an Ive hit rock bottom choice but an empowering choice. She added that she wont have sex on camera out of respect for her fiancé, Chuck Pankow.



Let's take a deeper dive into this fiance.



50 year old Chuck Pankow is a former professional dart player who currently plays in semi-professional tournaments. His walk-on music is the song "Country Boy" by Alan Jackson.

He graduated high school in Ocala, FL (north central) and currently resides in Nashville.

He is also a professional exotic animal handler and trainer. He started his career in 1991 at Jungle Larry's Caribbean Gardens in Florida, and is currently employed as an elephant trainer at the Nashville Zoo.



So in Movie Talk terms, this is Steven Spielberg presents "Striptease" meets "Joe Dirt" --a soft-core porn filmed in the San Fernando Valley for $50K.