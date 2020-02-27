DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Steven Spielbergs daughter announces cam girl porn career

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville" plus Religion/Politics

Steven Spielbergs daughter announces cam girl porn career

   
Old 02-27-20, 02:21 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: May 2006
Location: Conducting miss-aisle drills and listening to their rock n roll
Posts: 18,531
Received 35 Likes on 27 Posts
Steven Spielbergs daughter announces cam girl porn career
Im late to the party and just read this. I cant believe no one here started a thread.

This sort of boggles my mind. Their family relations must be very complex.

https://www.thedailybeast.com/steven...is-a-porn-star
Mabuse is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-27-20, 02:32 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
The Questyen's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Arizona
Posts: 3,226
Received 15 Likes on 8 Posts
Re: Steven Spielbergs daughter announces cam girl porn career
I find it disturbing that you think this info warrants a thread.
The Questyen is offline  
Reply Like
The following 2 users liked this post by The Questyen:
Decker (02-27-20), Goonies85 (02-27-20)
Old 02-27-20, 02:53 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 13,952
Likes: 0
Received 21 Likes on 20 Posts
Re: Steven Spielbergs daughter announces cam girl porn career
And why it needs to be in the Movies forum.
E Unit is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-27-20, 02:58 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: May 2006
Location: Conducting miss-aisle drills and listening to their rock n roll
Posts: 18,531
Received 35 Likes on 27 Posts
Re: Steven Spielbergs daughter announces cam girl porn career
We discuss Woody Allen gossip here in Movie Talk
Mabuse is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-27-20, 03:19 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 6,840
Received 24 Likes on 19 Posts
Re: Steven Spielbergs daughter announces cam girl porn career
Mikaela Spielberg, the (adopted) daughter of legendary film director Steven Spielberg, announced on Wednesday that she will be starring in her own solo porn videos and is working to obtain her state strippers license in Tennessee. The 23-year-old . . . said it was not an Ive hit rock bottom choice but an empowering choice. She added that she wont have sex on camera out of respect for her fiancé, Chuck Pankow.

Let's take a deeper dive into this fiance.

50 year old Chuck Pankow is a former professional dart player who currently plays in semi-professional tournaments. His walk-on music is the song "Country Boy" by Alan Jackson.
He graduated high school in Ocala, FL (north central) and currently resides in Nashville.
He is also a professional exotic animal handler and trainer. He started his career in 1991 at Jungle Larry's Caribbean Gardens in Florida, and is currently employed as an elephant trainer at the Nashville Zoo.

So in Movie Talk terms, this is Steven Spielberg presents "Striptease" meets "Joe Dirt" --a soft-core porn filmed in the San Fernando Valley for $50K.
Count Dooku is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-27-20, 03:49 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: May 2006
Location: Conducting miss-aisle drills and listening to their rock n roll
Posts: 18,531
Received 35 Likes on 27 Posts
Re: Steven Spielbergs daughter announces cam girl porn career
That guy’s bio is insane.
Mabuse is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-27-20, 03:50 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Hokeyboy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2001
Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
Posts: 19,168
Received 28 Likes on 22 Posts
Re: Steven Spielbergs daughter announces cam girl porn career
Rumor has it they're gonna CGI out some sex toys and replace them with walkie talkies.
Hokeyboy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-27-20, 04:08 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: Nov 2003
Location: Ottawa, Canada
Posts: 1,508
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: Steven Spielbergs daughter announces cam girl porn career
She seems very stable psychologically. Good decision.
Howiefan is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-27-20, 04:13 PM
  #9  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 6,840
Received 24 Likes on 19 Posts
Re: Steven Spielbergs daughter announces cam girl porn career
All the money in the world can't buy you well-adjusted kids.
Count Dooku is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-27-20, 04:16 PM
  #10  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Nick Danger's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: Albuquerque
Posts: 22,932
Received 26 Likes on 16 Posts
Re: Steven Spielbergs daughter announces cam girl porn career
I notice that the lead on all the news stories is that Steven Spielberg is "embarrassed" and "concerned," except on Fox where he's "supportive." Way to go, Fox!
Nick Danger is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-27-20, 04:23 PM
  #11  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Josh-da-man's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: The Bible Belt
Posts: 31,892
Received 37 Likes on 28 Posts
Re: Steven Spielbergs daughter announces cam girl porn career
Who could have foreseen that Steven Spielberg would drop out of directing Indiana Jones 5 because his daughter decided to become a camwhore?
Josh-da-man is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-27-20, 04:33 PM
  #12  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 45,482
Received 91 Likes on 65 Posts
Re: Steven Spielbergs daughter announces cam girl porn career
The mixed emotions of finding out your daughter is doing porn, but at least got engaged to somebody Jewish.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Mabuse (02-27-20)
Old 02-27-20, 04:38 PM
  #13  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Join Date: Jul 1999
Location: Signal Hill, CA
Posts: 3,304
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Re: Steven Spielbergs daughter announces cam girl porn career
Originally Posted by Nick Danger View Post
I notice that the lead on all the news stories is that Steven Spielberg is "embarrassed" and "concerned," except on Fox where he's "supportive." Way to go, Fox!
Here's another take:

https://starsoffline.com/chuck-panko...la-spielbergs/

According to Mikaela, her parents were intrigued by her decision to do erotica. Admittedly, neither appeared upset during their facetime.

A conflicting report by Page Six, however, suggested that mama and papa Spielberg were supportive of Mikaela but felt embarrassed for their other children.
As of 2020, Chuck has amassed a net worth of 800k. Not bad for tossing darts.

Franchot is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-27-20, 04:54 PM
  #14  
Moderator
 
Groucho's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
Posts: 70,938
Received 14 Likes on 9 Posts
Re: Steven Spielbergs daughter announces cam girl porn career
Originally Posted by Count Dooku View Post
...working to obtain her state strippers license in Tennessee.
How much work could this be? I'm genuinely curious.
Groucho is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-27-20, 05:06 PM
  #15  
DVD Talk Hero
 
TomOpus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 34,059
Received 21 Likes on 18 Posts
Re: Steven Spielbergs daughter announces cam girl porn career
Originally Posted by Groucho View Post
How much work could this be? I'm genuinely curious.
Exotic Dancers Show It’s Easier To Get A Gun Than A Strippers’ License In Tennessee

Article is from 2 years ago, maybe some laws have changed.
TomOpus is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk
View Next Unread
I just bought a Costco membership

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.