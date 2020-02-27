Steven Spielbergs daughter announces cam girl porn career
Steven Spielbergs daughter announces cam girl porn career
Im late to the party and just read this. I cant believe no one here started a thread.
This sort of boggles my mind. Their family relations must be very complex.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/steven...is-a-porn-star
Re: Steven Spielbergs daughter announces cam girl porn career
We discuss Woody Allen gossip here in Movie Talk
Re: Steven Spielbergs daughter announces cam girl porn career
Mikaela Spielberg, the (adopted) daughter of legendary film director Steven Spielberg, announced on Wednesday that she will be starring in her own solo porn videos and is working to obtain her state strippers license in Tennessee. The 23-year-old . . . said it was not an Ive hit rock bottom choice but an empowering choice. She added that she wont have sex on camera out of respect for her fiancé, Chuck Pankow.
Let's take a deeper dive into this fiance.
50 year old Chuck Pankow is a former professional dart player who currently plays in semi-professional tournaments. His walk-on music is the song "Country Boy" by Alan Jackson.
He graduated high school in Ocala, FL (north central) and currently resides in Nashville.
He is also a professional exotic animal handler and trainer. He started his career in 1991 at Jungle Larry's Caribbean Gardens in Florida, and is currently employed as an elephant trainer at the Nashville Zoo.
So in Movie Talk terms, this is Steven Spielberg presents "Striptease" meets "Joe Dirt" --a soft-core porn filmed in the San Fernando Valley for $50K.
Re: Steven Spielbergs daughter announces cam girl porn career
That guy’s bio is insane.
Re: Steven Spielbergs daughter announces cam girl porn career
Rumor has it they're gonna CGI out some sex toys and replace them with walkie talkies.
Re: Steven Spielbergs daughter announces cam girl porn career
I notice that the lead on all the news stories is that Steven Spielberg is "embarrassed" and "concerned," except on Fox where he's "supportive." Way to go, Fox!
Re: Steven Spielbergs daughter announces cam girl porn career
Who could have foreseen that Steven Spielberg would drop out of directing Indiana Jones 5 because his daughter decided to become a camwhore?
Re: Steven Spielbergs daughter announces cam girl porn career
The mixed emotions of finding out your daughter is doing porn, but at least got engaged to somebody Jewish.
Re: Steven Spielbergs daughter announces cam girl porn career
https://starsoffline.com/chuck-panko...la-spielbergs/
According to Mikaela, her parents were intrigued by her decision to do erotica. Admittedly, neither appeared upset during their facetime.
A conflicting report by Page Six, however, suggested that mama and papa Spielberg were supportive of Mikaela but felt embarrassed for their other children.
Re: Steven Spielbergs daughter announces cam girl porn career
Exotic Dancers Show It’s Easier To Get A Gun Than A Strippers’ License In Tennessee
Article is from 2 years ago, maybe some laws have changed.
