Have you ever been on a message board/website that had a celebrity posting on it?

   
Old 02-27-20, 12:15 PM
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Join Date: Jun 2013
Posts: 2,530
Likes: 0
Received 2 Likes on 1 Post
Have you ever been on a message board/website that had a celebrity posting on it?
A couple examples pop into my mind in terms of my own experiences(though in some cases the definition of the term celebrity will be a little loose but having the thread title be "Have you ever posted on a message board that had a notable individual/celebrity/person posting openly or anonymously" would be a bit long).

-In the old days of AOL's wrestling message boards, Chris Jericho, Diamond Dallas Page and Kimberly Page all were openly posting on there.
-Bruce Timm would post on the Toonzone message boards every now and then.
-Peter Briggs was anonymously posting on the official Highlander forums when he was writing his rejected script for what would become Highlander: The Source.
-Bruce Willis was anonymously posting on the Aint it Cool forums before he revealed who he was.
Old 02-27-20, 12:17 PM
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 29,935
Received 113 Likes on 85 Posts
Re: Have you ever been on a message board/website that had a celebrity posting on it?
EddieMoney - DVDTalk

I don't see this being so rare anymore in the age of social media with them all over Twitter and reddit, since the OP is broad with "website".
Old 02-27-20, 12:24 PM
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: a small cottage on a cul de sac in the lower pits of hell.
Posts: 33,344
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
Re: Have you ever been on a message board/website that had a celebrity posting on it?
joltaddict was revealed to be Tila Tequila

Also, I'm kind of a big deal.
Old 02-27-20, 12:26 PM
Join Date: Mar 2001
Posts: 4,938
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Re: Have you ever been on a message board/website that had a celebrity posting on it?
EddieMoney - DVDTalk
Thank God, he finally died.
Old 02-27-20, 12:27 PM
Join Date: Mar 2001
Posts: 4,938
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Re: Have you ever been on a message board/website that had a celebrity posting on it?
joltaddict was revealed to be Tila Tequila

Also, I'm kind of a big deal.
if Tila Tequila was a man who served in the military.
😉
Old 02-27-20, 12:40 PM
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Caught between the moon and NYC
Posts: 31,954
Received 28 Likes on 15 Posts
Re: Have you ever been on a message board/website that had a celebrity posting on it?
There's a message board called "Twitter" that I see a lot of celebrities at.
Old 02-27-20, 12:45 PM
Join Date: Sep 2001
Location: Santa Clarita, CA
Posts: 21,574
Received 5 Likes on 5 Posts
Re: Have you ever been on a message board/website that had a celebrity posting on it?
Reddit has a ton of celebrities on it. I've chatted with lots of them. All verified.
Old 02-27-20, 12:56 PM
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
Posts: 70,934
Received 14 Likes on 9 Posts
Re: Have you ever been on a message board/website that had a celebrity posting on it?
Reddit has a ton of celebrities on it. I've chatted with lots of them. All verified.
Did you get a chance to ask Woody Harrelson about Rampart?
Old 02-27-20, 01:05 PM
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 57,358
Received 52 Likes on 41 Posts
Re: Have you ever been on a message board/website that had a celebrity posting on it?
I watch The John Campea show on YouTube and Erin Cummings (Sura from Spartacus) is a good friend of Campea and has appeared on his show. She reads the comments and has responded to people.
Old 02-27-20, 01:20 PM
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 34,054
Received 21 Likes on 18 Posts
Re: Have you ever been on a message board/website that had a celebrity posting on it?
Boatdrinks (hope my memory isn't fuzzy on the member) on here was kinda a celebrity. I can't remember which TV show he was a writer for.
Old 02-27-20, 01:35 PM
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 29,935
Received 113 Likes on 85 Posts
Re: Have you ever been on a message board/website that had a celebrity posting on it?
Boatdrinks (hope my memory isn't fuzzy on the member) on here was kinda a celebrity. I can't remember which TV show he was a writer for.
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0349935
