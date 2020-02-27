Have you ever been on a message board/website that had a celebrity posting on it?
Have you ever been on a message board/website that had a celebrity posting on it?
A couple examples pop into my mind in terms of my own experiences(though in some cases the definition of the term celebrity will be a little loose but having the thread title be "Have you ever posted on a message board that had a notable individual/celebrity/person posting openly or anonymously" would be a bit long).
-In the old days of AOL's wrestling message boards, Chris Jericho, Diamond Dallas Page and Kimberly Page all were openly posting on there.
-Bruce Timm would post on the Toonzone message boards every now and then.
-Peter Briggs was anonymously posting on the official Highlander forums when he was writing his rejected script for what would become Highlander: The Source.
-Bruce Willis was anonymously posting on the Aint it Cool forums before he revealed who he was.
EddieMoney - DVDTalk
I don't see this being so rare anymore in the age of social media with them all over Twitter and reddit, since the OP is broad with "website".
joltaddict was revealed to be Tila Tequila
Also, I'm kind of a big deal.
There's a message board called "Twitter" that I see a lot of celebrities at.
Reddit has a ton of celebrities on it. I've chatted with lots of them. All verified.
I watch The John Campea show on YouTube and Erin Cummings (Sura from Spartacus) is a good friend of Campea and has appeared on his show. She reads the comments and has responded to people.
Boatdrinks (hope my memory isn't fuzzy on the member) on here was kinda a celebrity. I can't remember which TV show he was a writer for.
