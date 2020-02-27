Have you ever been on a message board/website that had a celebrity posting on it?

A couple examples pop into my mind in terms of my own experiences(though in some cases the definition of the term celebrity will be a little loose but having the thread title be "Have you ever posted on a message board that had a notable individual/celebrity/person posting openly or anonymously" would be a bit long).



-In the old days of AOL's wrestling message boards, Chris Jericho, Diamond Dallas Page and Kimberly Page all were openly posting on there.

-Bruce Timm would post on the Toonzone message boards every now and then.

-Peter Briggs was anonymously posting on the official Highlander forums when he was writing his rejected script for what would become Highlander: The Source.

-Bruce Willis was anonymously posting on the Aint it Cool forums before he revealed who he was.