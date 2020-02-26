What is your opinion?
#1
DVD Talk Reviewer
Thread Starter
What is your opinion?
Just figured that's what half of the threads in Other turn into anyways, and here, if you post a rational opinion you won't get slammed because it's not unpopular, or vice versa.
Shit I don't care, post a fact if you want.
Shit I don't care, post a fact if you want.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off