Re: Are aquariums falling out of favor?

Never had an aquarium but almost bought a house a few years ago that had an 800 gallon fish tank that was between the living room and kitchen. It was amazing and filled with all sorts of fish. This turned out to NOT be a selling point for us since I didn't want to have to maintain it and worry about replacing the fish or whatever but it sure was amazing to look at. It even had a waterfall in the water.