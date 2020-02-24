DVD Talk Forum

Are aquariums falling out of favor?

I used to have 3 great aquarium/fish stores in my neighborhood. Now fish are a tiny portion of the store as they moved into dogs and cats, and I can't remember the last fish keeper I met. But my circle is small. So I am asking the hive mind: aquarium hobbyists, represent and illuminate please. Has keeping an aquarium fallen off for newer generations?
I think these days the masses just love the Betta tanks from Petsmart for their desks and small apts. We are looking for a home now and I'm sure as hell scoping out positions in rooms for a big tank while checking things out. I miss having tanks..
Come to think of it, I don't think I know a single person who has an aquarium anymore, nor can I recall any co-workers mentioning owning one.

My mother-in-law does have an outside koi pond.
I had one until my fish guy, Deuce Bigalow, destroyed it!
Yeah, I don’t know anyone with a fish aquarium. I had one when I was a kid.
I had one as a kid. It was cool for a few weeks until lack of regular maintenance turned it into a murky pool of death and decay. I learned my lesson. Never again.

If I was rich I would hire someone to maintain a saltwater aquarium in my home, which sounds like a fun way to blow money.
We have a fairly large aquarium that my wife bought at a moving sale years ago. We don't have any crazy amount of decorations or fancy fish, just a few goldfish, a plecko, and a small catfish (or something). I never touch it, but it's kind of pretty to look at.
Never had an aquarium but almost bought a house a few years ago that had an 800 gallon fish tank that was between the living room and kitchen. It was amazing and filled with all sorts of fish. This turned out to NOT be a selling point for us since I didn't want to have to maintain it and worry about replacing the fish or whatever but it sure was amazing to look at. It even had a waterfall in the water.
