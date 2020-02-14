Morbid curiosity or icky?

I've been riding my bike for exercise for the past seven months. I like to change my route to avoid boredom, so twice this week I've ridden to some local cemeteries that hold the grave sites of celebrities. My fiancee thinks I'm being gross, but I have enjoyed my brief visits photographing the grave markers of Hollywood stars. Being this is a group of mostly film fans, do you think it's weird that I did this? My favorite grave has been Jack Lemmon's.