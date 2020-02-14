DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Morbid curiosity or icky?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville" plus Religion/Politics

Morbid curiosity or icky?

   
Old 02-14-20, 09:45 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Thread Starter
 
Max Bottomtime's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Torrance, California
Posts: 4,796
Received 10 Likes on 9 Posts
Morbid curiosity or icky?
I've been riding my bike for exercise for the past seven months. I like to change my route to avoid boredom, so twice this week I've ridden to some local cemeteries that hold the grave sites of celebrities. My fiancee thinks I'm being gross, but I have enjoyed my brief visits photographing the grave markers of Hollywood stars. Being this is a group of mostly film fans, do you think it's weird that I did this? My favorite grave has been Jack Lemmon's.



Max Bottomtime is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-14-20, 09:49 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Reviewer
 
Kurt D's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 7,396
Received 31 Likes on 25 Posts
Re: Morbid curiosity or icky?
Doesnt seem gross, morbid, or icky at all.

Dont recall you mentioning a fiancee before. Congrats!
Kurt D is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-14-20, 09:59 PM
  #3  
Premium Member
 
The Cow's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 21,007
Received 14 Likes on 11 Posts
Re: Morbid curiosity or icky?
Just tell her you are looking for ideas...
The Cow is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.