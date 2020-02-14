DVD Talk Forum

Making homemade pizza in advance

Making homemade pizza in advance

   
Making homemade pizza in advance
Can you make Chefboyardee pizza in advance to cook later? Will it come out right? I'd rather put it together earlier in the day, stick in fridge, then pop it in at 9-10pm. Should the crust be cooked a little first? Concerned that pre-baking the crust a little will make the crust get done before the cheese is completely cooked in final baking.
Re: Making homemade pizza in advance
I don't think I've had one of these since Reagan was president, so I don't know if they're made the same way now, but I sort of recall that the crust dough wasn't like a normal pizza crust, and was kind of sticky and gooey like canned crescent rolls, so I don't know if it would hold up for hours in the fridge without being baked first.


