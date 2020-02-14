Making homemade pizza in advance

Can you make Chefboyardee pizza in advance to cook later? Will it come out right? I'd rather put it together earlier in the day, stick in fridge, then pop it in at 9-10pm. Should the crust be cooked a little first? Concerned that pre-baking the crust a little will make the crust get done before the cheese is completely cooked in final baking.