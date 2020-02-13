What is your preferred beer?
What is your preferred beer?
Okay, from what I saw in a previous thread, there aren't that many "drinkers" here. But for those who do have a beer every now and then, what is your preferred beer?
Here's a few of mine
I don't go out of my way to have beer. When I'm on vacation overseas, I'll visit a few bars and have some. Here, I'll occasionally go to an Asian market like 99 ranch or a Japanese market to pick up my preferred one, which is Thai or Japanese.
If Asian beer is not an option like at a friend's party or a work social gathering, I'll usually go with Heineken.
One beer I sampled that I thought was awful was Sierra Nevada. Very sour.
If your Sierra Nevada was sour (assuming it was their Pale Ale), it must've been off. No reason for it to be sour.
This has been my goto beer, for many years, now. Although they did it a real disservice by going to an 'organic' recipe. When I realized this, I bought up all the original recipe product that I could find.
This is another favourite of mine, though I don't buy it as often as I used to:
And this is my favourite beer that I can hardly ever acquire. This one IS sour, but not overwhelmingly so.
Edit to add: I have a bottle of this left from the 1996-1997 batch. I just checked and it's best before May 2020, so I guess I'll be trying it, soon.
Never really acquired a taste for beer or most alcohol in general. The only exceptions are the various Redds ales (apple, pineapple, black cherry, strawberry are my favorites). Otherwise Ill pretty much pass on any beer offered to me.
I live in a town with a shit ton of micro breweries. A coupe of the best are Odells and New Belgium.
But when it comes down to it, Ill just take a Blue Moon with an orange slice.
