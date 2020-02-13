Re: What is your preferred beer?

If your Sierra Nevada was sour (assuming it was their Pale Ale), it must've been off. No reason for it to be sour.This has been my goto beer, for many years, now. Although they did it a real disservice by going to an 'organic' recipe. When I realized this, I bought up all the original recipe product that I could find.This is another favourite of mine, though I don't buy it as often as I used to:And this is my favourite beer that I can hardly ever acquire. This one IS sour, but not overwhelmingly so.Edit to add: I have a bottle of this left from the 1996-1997 batch. I just checked and it's best before May 2020, so I guess I'll be trying it, soon.