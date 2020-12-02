DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Which Gift Giving Him Or Her This Valentine's Day?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville" plus Religion/Politics

Which Gift Giving Him Or Her This Valentine's Day?

   
Old 02-12-20, 04:06 PM
  #1  
Member
Thread Starter
 
MeridithHartt's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2019
Location: Berlin, Germany
Posts: 172
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Which Gift Giving Him Or Her This Valentine's Day?
Valentine's day is not very far. So have you purchased a gift for your loved one? Or still, planning?

If you are single then it's fine if you don't gift anything but why mingles don't purchase a gift. Even after the first year of marriage, my husband didn't gift me anything. However, this time, I requested him to sell my old diamond ring and at least purchase a new diamond ring from here. Why guys think after marriage, they won the wife and there is no need to give a gift now.

However, I bought a leather wallet for him, I was wishing to buy a GPS one but he wouldn't use it . Clever man
MeridithHartt is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk
View Next Unread
Brrr. It's COLD outside!

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.