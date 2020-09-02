Question about Joe Rogan...

I watch The Joe Rogan Experience on YouTube. He gets a lot of interesting guests from a wide spectrum of political views and subjects. I just watched a two-and-a-half-hour interview he did with Michael Malice and they touch on a huge array of topics from North Korea to strange fish at the bottom of the sea to mixed martial arts to lions fighting water buffaloes to distressed jeans to the cultures of L.A. and Brooklyn. I don’t necessarily endorse Rogan’s interviewing style—he doesn’t act his age, he curses way too much and comes off too much like a stoner for my tastes—but I like the shows and the guests. And he does have a childlike sense of wonder at times that I find appealing, although it's part of the stoner persona. If I had to label him, I would think "stoner libertarian." But he is a smart guy and I find him more intriguing than, say, Bill Maher, although I thought his interview with Maher was excellent, the best I've ever seen of Maher. Still, as YouTube interview shows go, I prefer Dave Rubin and The Rubin Report.My question is this: What is Joe Rogan most famous for? I’m sure I’ve heard of him before but when I started watching his YouTube show late last year, I couldn’t remember where I knew him from. In Googling him, I found he’d been a regular guest on Howard Stern in the early 2000s, the exact period in which I was a loyal listener of the Stern show, so I must have heard him several times as a guest.What do you guys know him from? Stand-up comic? Fear Factor? MMA commentator? Something else? What's his reputation?Just curious.Thanks.Here's a link to the show with Michael Malice: