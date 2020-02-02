DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Traveling to Scotland

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville" plus Religion/Politics

Traveling to Scotland

   
Old 02-02-20, 11:16 PM
  #1  
New Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Nov 2019
Posts: 12
Likes: 0
Received 2 Likes on 1 Post
Traveling to Scotland
Im looking at visiting Scotland this summer and it will be my first trip abroad. Is backpacking and hostels still a thing, with a rental car or booking trips through a website or company?

Dramallama is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.