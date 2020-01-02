Retail turn-over (re-)location in my city (Indianapolis) - Didn't this place used to be a....
Retail turn-over (re-)location in my city (Indianapolis) - Didn't this place used to be a....
The thread about fast food messing up orders got me thinking, the photos below show the signage change over the years that display the turn over at a location in my city over the years. (I really do miss Roselyn’s) . What changes of a location of an restaurant or retail have effected you?
